A&M Consolidated graduates urged to find their purpose in life

As A&M Consolidated High School seniors graduate and move on to the next chapter of their lives, English teacher and coach Adam Ruiz asked each of them to think about their “why.”

It is a question Consol Principal Gwen Elder asked teachers: “What is your why?”

His why, he said, is to be significant to students and players, noting his life was shaped by having great teachers, coaches and parents and seeing the impact they had on him and on others.

“That’s my why. We’re at a point now where you have to start figuring out your why,” he said to the graduates Saturday night at Tigerland Stadium. “What is it going to be that you strive for as far as goals in your life and profession and figuring out are you going to be willing to fight for that why.”

Using examples from writers, musicians, poets and leaders from around the world, Ruiz encouraged the graduates to find ways to make the world a better place. Some of the lessons, he said, are to stop and appreciate the beauty in the world around them, appreciate the sacrifices others made for their successes and achievements, be accountable for their choices, let go of grudges and negativity that weigh them down,

and hold onto the friendships and memories made at Consol and throughout their life.