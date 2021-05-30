A&M Consolidated graduates urged to find their purpose in life

As A&M Consolidated High School seniors graduate and move on to the next chapter of their lives, English teacher and coach Adam Ruiz asked each of them to think about their “why.”
It is a question Consol Principal Gwen Elder asked teachers: “What is your why?”
His why, he said, is to be significant to students and players, noting his life was shaped by having great teachers, coaches and parents and seeing the impact they had on him and on others.
“That’s my why. We’re at a point now where you have to start figuring out your why,” he said to the graduates Saturday night at Tigerland Stadium. “What is it going to be that you strive for as far as goals in your life and profession and figuring out are you going to be willing to fight for that why.”
Using examples from writers, musicians, poets and leaders from around the world, Ruiz encouraged the graduates to find ways to make the world a better place. Some of the lessons, he said, are to stop and appreciate the beauty in the world around them, appreciate the sacrifices others made for their successes and achievements, be accountable for their choices, let go of grudges and negativity that weigh them down,
and hold onto the friendships and memories made at Consol and throughout their life.
Referencing a life road map his students made at the start of the school year, he said, “You guys are right in the middle of that road map right now. Some of you have chosen this place right here right now to be one of those goals, but I know you have more to life, more goals to reach for.”
Not everything on the road map is positive, he said, but the key is moving forward and continuing to push to be the best they can be to have the best life and be the best person, who can then make changes happen.
Senior class president Ashanti Williams said she always thought the world was a perfect place, but found it is much more complicated and messy than the movies made it seem.
“The more we try to understand one another, the more exceptional each of us will be, but we have to try,” she said. “So no matter who you are, from the smartest student to our strongest athlete, I implore you, try. Try to make the world a better place. Look inside yourself and recognize change starts with you. Change starts with me. It starts with all of us.”
Lars Deutz, the summa cum laude speaker for Consol’s centennial graduating class, said the milestone may look like it is the end, but it is actually the beginning. Throughout his high school career, he said, he has had a number of experiences that taught him lessons he will carry with him beyond high school.
The first lesson was to commit to things, saying he learned through not being in the marching band his sophomore year that the organizations that require the most out of its members, such as sports and music ensembles, also provide its members with a community and relationships that will last a lifetime.
“After the first few weeks of sitting on the sidelines, I realized I wasn’t even a member of the band anymore,” he said. “You see, because the lack of a relatable hardship had led to my social ostracization, where hours of downtime turned into hours of loneliness. At the end, I realized that meaningful commitment requires sacrifice.”
As a junior, he said, he had the opportunity to get to know a classmate, whom he called a beacon of character, happiness and determination.
“There’s no happy ending to that story. In fact, there’s no ending at all, because while I stalled, the COVID pandemic raged and ultimately decided for me,” he said. “You see, she’s a symbol for everything we lost during the pandemic.”
As seniors, the graduates collectively put themselves in a vulnerable position by applying to colleges and waiting months to hear if they had been accepted or rejected. However, he found it is up to each of them to determine their futures.
“You get to decide what the world you is going to look like, the kind of relationships you’re going to build, the goals you set out for yourself. All of that is up to you,” he said.
Elder encouraged the 398 Consol graduates to strive for greatness every day, persevere through the unknown and surround themselves with those who will bring out the best in them.
“Remember the drive and fortitude it took to get there, and use the mentality to push you to your advantage,” she said. “If you’re going to the military, continuing your education, entering the workforce or you are undecided about your next steps, strive to be a better person. Class of 2021, we are proud of you, and bless and know you will continue to be the superhero that you are today, and rise above the challenges that come your way.”