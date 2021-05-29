A&M Consolidated dedicates Centennial Plaza

After years of planning, fundraising and gathering stories to celebrate A&M Consolidated High School’s centennial year, the Consol Centennial Committee dedicated the new Centennial Plaza next to Tigerland Stadium on Friday morning.

“Hopefully this will be as a great place to be before and after sporting events, serve as an outdoor classroom. Maybe it’ll be here 100 years from now,” Consol Centennial Committee Chair Brad Corrier said. “There’s a time capsule buried under this. … Who knows, maybe 100 years from now, we’ll see what’s in that time capsule.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 27, 1920, the first class of A&M Consolidated High School students began the 1920-1921 school year in a lecture hall on the Texas A&M campus. Friday’s dedication came the day before this year’s graduates are set to walk the stage at the stadium.

The formation of the committee came at the urging and insistence of Consol graduate and current principal Gwen Elder and Centennial Committee member Randy Bond, a third-generation Consol graduate.

Corrier said there was a misconception that the school began in 1940, but that is when the district was formed. They worried the centennial milestone would be missed if nothing was done to mark the occasion.

In addition to the plaza and banners commemorating the school’s centennial, the committee also developed an endowment fund that will be operated by the College Station ISD Education Foundation. Corrier handed Elder two checks marking the first $36,974 in the endowment. Of those funds, $35,974 came from the committee’s fundraising efforts, while the second $1,000 came from book sales of 100 Years: Stories of the A&M Consolidated High School Centennial, which is available on Amazon.