Economists: Bryan-College Station unemployment rose slightly in January
The Bryan-College Station unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.5% in January — the third-lowest rate in the state, Texas A&M economists announced in a report Monday.

According to the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center’s monthly “Economic Indicators” report, while local employment figures in most industries are within 5% of their pre-pandemic levels, employment in leisure and hospitality is down about 23% compared to February 2020.

Locally and beyond, the leisure and hospitality industry suffered the biggest employment losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the economists’ report indicated that most sectors endured declines last spring, though none worse than the leisure industry, with losses of more than 40% of employment. Though that sector has improved in recent months, it still trails other fields. 

Overall, local nonfarm employment increased slightly by 0.3% in January and is 5.5% lower than it was in January 2020, and local real taxable sales increased 5.2% from December to January and were 0.4% higher than the same month last year.

Bryan-College Station’s unemployment rate of 5.5% is the third-lowest in Texas, trailing Amarillo (4.9%) and Austin-Round Rock (5.4%). Waco’s unemployment rate is 6.2%; Odessa’s is the highest in the state, at 11.6%. The most recent statewide unemployment rate is 6.8%, and the U.S. rate is 6.2%. Unemployment figures, locally and nationally, are down considerably from the worst of the pandemic, though considerably higher than in early 2020.

To learn more, visit perc.tamu.edu

