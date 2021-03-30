Economists: Bryan-College Station unemployment rose slightly in January

The Bryan-College Station unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.5% in January — the third-lowest rate in the state, Texas A&M economists announced in a report Monday.

According to the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center’s monthly “Economic Indicators” report, while local employment figures in most industries are within 5% of their pre-pandemic levels, employment in leisure and hospitality is down about 23% compared to February 2020.

Locally and beyond, the leisure and hospitality industry suffered the biggest employment losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the economists’ report indicated that most sectors endured declines last spring, though none worse than the leisure industry, with losses of more than 40% of employment. Though that sector has improved in recent months, it still trails other fields.

Overall, local nonfarm employment increased slightly by 0.3% in January and is 5.5% lower than it was in January 2020, and local real taxable sales increased 5.2% from December to January and were 0.4% higher than the same month last year.