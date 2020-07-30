Economist Flynn Adcock is running for the Bryan City Council’s single-member District 4 seat.
Adcock works at Texas A&M University, serving as assistant director at the Center for North American Studies in the department of agricultural economics.
In his announcement to run, Adcock said his perspective as an economist would be beneficial if he is elected. He said some of his priorities include supporting first responders, ensuring reliable city utilities and well-maintained roads.
“While the neighborhoods in SMD4 are as solid as they come, some could use a little attention, including new and improved sidewalks where they are needed to keep everyone, especially the elderly and children, safely out of the streets,” Adcock’s announcement reads. “There are spaces for new restaurants and retail stores, and SMD4 needs to be prepared to capture this future growth. When the entire city moves forward, the quality of life improves and property tax rates can be lowered for all.”
Doris Machinski is also running for SMD 4. Councilman Mike Southerland currently holds the seat but has served two consecutive terms and therefore cannot run in this year’s election.
Local business owner Bobby Gutierrez is seeking Greg Owens’ single-member District 3 seat. Owens has also served two terms and therefore cannot run for re-election this year.
Filing is open in Bryan and College Station through Aug. 17.
