Early voting in College Station council race continues
Early voting in College Station council race continues

Early voting in the Dec. 14 College Station City Council runoff election continues through Friday.

Councilman Dennis Maloney and challenger David Levine face each other for the Place 6 seat on the council

Registered voters may cast an early ballot at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility at 1603 Graham Road or in Room L526 at the Memorial Student Center on the campus of Texas A&M University. The polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

