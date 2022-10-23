Early voting for November election opens Monday

Early voting for November’s election opens Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 4 ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Five early voting locations are open this Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas drivers license and a passport.

There are five early voting sites in Brazos County:

Brazos County Elections Administration Office (McLeod Training Room): 300 East William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan

Arena Hall: 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church: 804 N. Logan in Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility: 1603 Graham Road in College Station

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room): 1101 Texas Ave. in College Station

In past elections, Brazos County tends to have 50% of voters cast their ballots in early voting with the other 50% voting on Election Day, according to Trudy Hancock, Brazos County’s elections administrator. In November 2018’s mid-term elections, 64,877 ballots were cast in Brazos County with 40,104 of them coming in early voting.

“I’m looking for a really heaving turnout, both early voting and Election Day,” said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County elections administrator.

Usually, the first day and last two days of early voting are the busiest, Hancock said. She noted the slowest days are typically Wednesdays for those looking to beat lines.

With a number of federal, state and local races, Hancock suggests voters view sample ballots ahead of time to gather an idea of who to vote for before entering the polls. To view sample ballots and see more voting information in Brazos County, visit BrazosVotes.org.

“Our ballot is really long, so you’re going to be in the voting booth for quite a while,” Hancock said.

Officials from Brazos County and Texas A&M University Transportation Services have partnered to provide bus service between A&M’s campus and College Station City Hall for the entire duration of early voting ahead of November’s election.

Buses are scheduled to make three round trips per hour between College Station City Hall and the Quad on Lubbock Street near The Commons residence halls. College Station City Hall is the closest early voting site to A&M’s campus.

In Burleson County, early voting will be held in the first-floor hallway of the Burleson County Courthouse, 100 W. Buck Street in Caldwell. Early voting polls will be open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are two early voting locations in Grimes County: the Grimes County Courthouse at 100 S. Main Street in Anderson, and the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota. Polls are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours will be extended to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

In Leon County, early voting will be on the thirrd floor of the Annex II Building, 155 N. Cass in Centerville. Early voting polls will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Madison County’s early voting center is the Madison County Courthouse, 101 W. Main Street in Madisonville. Polls are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are five early voting locations in Milam County:

Milam County Clerk’s Office, 806 N. Crockett Avenue in Cameron; Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main Street in Buckholts; Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mills Street in Rockdale; Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thorndale V.F.W., 302 E. Moerbe in Thorndale; Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gause ISD Library, 400 College Street in Gause; Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robertson County has four early voting centers. All four will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4. Locations include:

Robertson County Election Center, 601 N. Hearne Street in Franklin

Hearne Public Safety Building, 306 W. 3rd Street in Hearne

Calvert Fire Department, 700 Railroad Street in Calvert

Justice of the Peace #4, 113 Jack Street in Bremond

Washington County’s early voting will be held at the Washington County Courthouse Annex, 100 S. Park in Brenham. Voting times are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.