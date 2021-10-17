 Skip to main content
Early voting for Nov. 2 election begins Monday
Voting demonstration

A voter casts a practice ballot during a demonstration of the new voting process at the Brazos County Elections Office on Sept. 20. The new voting process includes a paper ballot that must be scanned before leaving the polling place.

 Cassie Stricker

Early voting for the Nov. 2 general election begins Monday.

Early voting runs through Saturday, as well as Oct. 25-27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locations for early voting are the Brazos County Elections Office, 300 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan; Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Ave. in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on Texas A&M’s campus.

November’s ballot includes two seats on the College Station City Council, three College Station charter amendments, two seats on the College Station school board, four College Station school district bond measures and eight state constitutional amendments.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

To view a sample ballot and find more information, go to brazosvotes.org.

