 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early voting begins Monday
0 Comments
top story

Early voting begins Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Early voting in the March 1 primaries begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25. Any registered voter in Texas may cast an early ballot.

Voters may vote in the Republican primary or the Democratic primary, but not both.

Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 through Feb. 25.

Early voting locations

• Brazos County Election Administration Office, 300 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan

• Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Ave. in Bryan

• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road

• Memorial Student Center-Room L526, Texas A&M University campus

The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail 5 p.m. is Friday.

For more information, go to brazosvotes.org

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ushered to safety after three people shot outside afterparty

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert