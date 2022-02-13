Early voting begins Monday

Early voting in the March 1 primaries begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25. Any registered voter in Texas may cast an early ballot.

Voters may vote in the Republican primary or the Democratic primary, but not both.

Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 through Feb. 25.

Early voting locations

• Brazos County Election Administration Office, 300 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan

• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan

• Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Ave. in Bryan

• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road

• Memorial Student Center-Room L526, Texas A&M University campus

The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail 5 p.m. is Friday.

For more information, go to brazosvotes.org