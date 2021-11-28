 Skip to main content
Early voting begins in College Station City Council runoff election
Early voting begins in College Station City Council runoff election

Early voting begins today in the Dec. 14 runoff election for College Station City Council's Place 6 seat.

Incumbent Dennis Maloney and David Levine finished in the Nov. 2 election as the top two vote-getters in a three-candidate race, but neither reached the 50% threshold, forcing a runoff election. Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland finished third with just more than 16% of the votes cast.

Early votes can be cast at the College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility at 1603 Graham Road and at the Memorial Student Center, Room L526 on the Texas A&M University campus.

Those sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8-10.

