Early voter turnout tops 2016’s in Brazos County

Burleson County Elections Administrator Dorothy Oliver said late Friday that more than 30% of its 12,440 registered voters have already voted early in person. Another 6% have voted by mail so far, according to a Texas Tribune database.

“We’re right up there with everybody else,” Oliver said. “The first week, we were slammed, then everyone forgets the second week — but I’m sure next week will be nothing but full-time excitement.”

Oliver said that the Burleson County Courthouse is the only early voting location and that it will be open for voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. She said that there have been a few issues around apparel, with people showing up to vote wearing clothes in support of their favorite candidates, but that there haven’t been issues regarding mask use.

“As much of a three-ring circus as this election has been, I’m pretty happy with the way things have been going in Burleson County,” Oliver said. She said her county will have 13 Election Day voting locations on Nov. 3.