Eagle newsroom wins 22 awards from Texas Associated Press Managing Editors

The Eagle newsroom earned 22 awards, including seven first-place honors, from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors this week.
The annual awards were announced via Facebook Tuesday.
Eagle Publisher Crystal Dupré said she is proud of the journalism produced daily by the newsroom staff.
“I am overjoyed and beyond proud of The Eagle news team,” she said. “This group works hard every day to bring interesting, influential and real stories that make a difference in our community and in the lives of our readers. It takes a great deal of talent to incorporate images, video and words to tell a complete story and that’s what this team brings to the table daily.”
The competition groups papers of similar circulation size. The Eagle competes in Class 2A with The Brownsville Herald, the San Angelo Standard-Times, The Facts, the Temple Daily Telegram, the Killeen Daily Herald and others. Winners are chosen by newspaper professionals from across the country.
Eagle Editor Darren Benson, who serves on the Texas APME board, said the recognition is well-deserved.
“I continue to be impressed with the talent of the team in The Eagle’s newsroom,” he said. “The awards recognize the hard work of the entire newsroom during a difficult year to continue to provide compelling content to our readers.”
Two Eagle journalists earned “Star” awards, the group's highest honor for individual journalists.
Sportswriter Travis L. Brown earned first place in the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year category, for coverage that included Texas A&M female athletes’ role in sports returning from COVID-19, A&M athletes leading a campus march for racial justice, a feature about A&M point guard Andre Gordon and a column about the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational event held in Bryan-College Station amid the pandemic.
Photographer Michael Miller earned first place in the Star Photojournalist of the Year category for his news, sports and feature photography. The category judge called Miller’s images “a good variety of well-seen moments.”
Both Miller and Brown earned multiple awards. Miller earned first-place honors for sports photography for a shot of two A&M basketball players and an Arkansas player fighting for a rebound.
“The ball at the fingertips of all those hands, the locked arms and the eyes and expressions of the players forces the reader into this picture,” the judge commented. “There's so much going on, you have to keep going back.”
Miller tied for first in the photojournalism category for photos of the A&M football team’s season opener at Kyle Field, and took second place in news photography for a photo from the Unity Walk led by A&M student-athletes in June 2020.
“Very solid protest march photo, especially with the raised fist so prominent against the sky,” the judge said of the news photo. “Nice work getting close up to the marcher and getting the camera up high.”
Miller also earned third place in the same news category for a shot of College Station Fire Department firefighters battling a blaze involving paving machinery near Sam's Club.
Brown was recognized three times for video work, including a second-place honor for video shorter than two minutes about the family of Heston Goggins, a boy with leukemia, who threw out the first pitch at an A&M baseball game. The category judge remarked that it “did the best job of telling a story with a beginning, middle and end, and sharing touching moments with the viewer.”
In the video longer than two minutes category, Brown finished second and third for clips about an A&M student in the American Ninja Warrior competition and a protest about the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on the A&M campus.
“We liked that people from both sides of this story had a chance to talk on camera,” the judge said of the protest video. “Good job to the videographer getting close to the action to get nice footage.”
Brown earned honorable mention in the sports feature category for the Andre Gordon story, and an honorable mention in the sports column category.
Brown was also part of the Eagle team that won first place for online live coverage, alongside reporter Kenny Wiley and former photographer Laura McKenzie, for stories, photos, video and social media coverage of the July 12 Ross statue protest on the A&M campus.
Managing editor Rob Clark won first-place honors in the comment and criticism category for a Brazos 360 column about the fascination with the rare bourbon Pappy Van Winkle and a local raffle that was held to purchase it.
Benson won first place in the infographics category for an Election Day breakdown of local voting sites. “Useful, easy-to-read and well-designed, from the headline to the explainer text to the map, this gives readers exactly what they needed to vote on Election Day,” the judge commented.
Opinion editor Robert C. Borden earned third place in the editorial writing category. “The editorials are uniformly well written and provided important insights for readers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the judge remarked.
News editor Matt Weber was recognized in the infographics category with a third-place award for a graphic about the A&M football team’s 2020 schedule, and copy editor Brooke Phillips earned an honorable mention for a graphic about Aggies in the NFL. "Really nice layout!" the judge wrote of the latter graphic. "The headline really grabs your eye. It's packed with interesting information that would appeal to Aggies and NFL fans."
McKenzie earned third place in the feature photography category for a photo of a Harlem Globetrotters player and a child hugging at Reed Arena in February 2020. “Very nice moment between the basketball player and the kid hugging him,” the judge wrote. “Genuine happiness. The photographer waited for the right moment.”
McKenzie also earned honorable mention in the news photography category.
Eagle executive sports editor Robert Cessna and former sportswriter Jeff Perkins earned honorable mention in the sports column category.
The Eagle earned second place in the newsroom of the year category, which is a cumulative ranking of newspaper print editions and websites, and also incorporates a points system for other awards received in the contest.