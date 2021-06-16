Eagle newsroom wins 22 awards from Texas Associated Press Managing Editors

The Eagle newsroom earned 22 awards, including seven first-place honors, from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors this week.

The annual awards were announced via Facebook Tuesday.

Eagle Publisher Crystal Dupré said she is proud of the journalism produced daily by the newsroom staff.

“I am overjoyed and beyond proud of The Eagle news team,” she said. “This group works hard every day to bring interesting, influential and real stories that make a difference in our community and in the lives of our readers. It takes a great deal of talent to incorporate images, video and words to tell a complete story and that’s what this team brings to the table daily.”

The competition groups papers of similar circulation size. The Eagle competes in Class 2A with The Brownsville Herald, the San Angelo Standard-Times, The Facts, the Temple Daily Telegram, the Killeen Daily Herald and others. Winners are chosen by newspaper professionals from across the country.

Eagle Editor Darren Benson, who serves on the Texas APME board, said the recognition is well-deserved.