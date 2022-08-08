Dwight Baker writes book of devotionals

Dwight C. Baker, who inspired the community when he walked — with leg braces and on crutches — from Bryan-College Station to Houston, a distance of 90 miles, has published a book of devotionals he wrote as a teenager.

Now 58, Baker was born with spina bifida. He completed the walk when he was 18 after graduating from Bryan High School to raise awareness of the birth defect. He is a former president of the Spina Bifida Association of Bryan-College Station.

Baker and his mother, Mike, now live in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

"Walking the Walk" contains seven devotionals and weaves in details of his walk to Houston.

The book, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of his walk, is published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. The foreword was written by Robert C. Borden, opinion editor of The Eagle, whose father was one of Baker's junior high teachers.

"Walking the Walk" is available at bookstores or online at Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.