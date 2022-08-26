Duddley’s Draw featured in new book 'Texas Dives'

College dives are some of author Anthony Head’s favorite bars. As a 21-year-old, Head got his first job as a bartender at The Bluebird in Bloomington, Ind.

“It had really colorful characters, and the level of conversation was always something glowing and effervescent,” Head said.

Head has returned to his roots with his book "Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State," published by the Texas A&M University Press. It features 12 profiles on dive bars throughout Texas, including Duddley’s Draw on Northgate in College Station.

“We checked out a few places, and Duddley’s … it had that thing we were looking for, which is mostly a familiarity, a comfort and a good vibe, being approachable, being open to anyone from any walk of life walking in,” Head said.

Duddley’s will be celebrating its 45th anniversary on Saturday. Head will be at the bar on Sunday to sign copies of his book beginning at 3 p.m.

In the Duddley's chapter, Head describes Texas A&M students who frequent the bar, along with the regulars including "graduate students, dropouts, professors and other faculty, and the people who keep College Station humming along." He details the recipe for the Grand Slam shot, also known as a "breakfast shot" complete with bacon, along with other quirks of the bar.

Duddley’s general manager and partner Rusty Richards, who has run the bar for 16 years, said he is honored the bar was featured in the book. Richards credited Duddley’s founder Richard Benning, who died in 2005, for the bar being the place it is today. The Benning family is still the majority owner of Duddley's.

“Life is pretty easy when everything is laid out in front of you, and just kind of stay with the same game plan and roll with the punches,” Richards said. “[Benning] built the bar up, and all the credit goes to him.”

"Texas Dives" was released on Aug. 12, and includes chapters about Showdown in San Marcos, Mynars Bar in West, Alice’s Tall Texan in Houston, La Perla in Austin and The Goat in Dallas.

Photographer Kirk Weddle, who shot the famous cover image for Nirvana's 1991 album "Nevermind," took photos for the book.

“The book is merely a love letter to these bars, because Kirk and I have a shared history in writing about bars, and love being in bars,” Head said.

Weddle said he enjoys the flavor of a cool dive bar, and noted that they are getting harder to find.

“I think those places are kind of going away, and everything’s getting all corporate,” Weddle said. “None of these are chains and that’s the beauty of it. Still a lot of stuff done in cash, and I just like the vibe of a dive bar versus a slick nightclub scene.”

Head clarified that dive bars are just another name for neighborhood bars, and should not be judged until someone has spent some time there.

“When other people write about dive bars, they always use it in a negative connotation,” Head said. “If there’s one thing that I really want readers to know is that negative connotation does not jive with a professional bar writer’s experience. Dive bars are some of the most welcoming places in any neighborhood.”