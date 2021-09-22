Dry conditions prompt fire weather watch across Brazos Valley

The first day of fall in the Brazos Valley brought a fire weather watch through the day Wednesday after a cool front with dry air and windy conditions moved into the area, which has already seen a lack of rain.
The watch, which is issued by the National Weather Service as a tool to alert residents and emergency responders to fire danger, was prompted by conditions brought on by the front that still allowed afternoon temperatures to warm into the mid- to upper-80s.
“Nothing’s going to catch on fire out of the blue, but if something does catch on fire, the embers are going to be blown downwind and possibly ignite something else,” said Brian Kyle, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston office. “It’s more of a prevention and a heads-up.”
Kyle suggested people not throw cigarettes out of their car windows and avoid outdoor burning to help reduce the likelihood of starting a fire.
As of Sept. 21, four counties in the region have issued burn bans: Madison, Walker, Waller and Robertson counties. Robertson County's burn ban went into effect Tuesday.
The burn bans prohibit outdoor burning in those counties.
Drought conditions exist throughout the Brazos Valley, according to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index that measures forest fire potential based on daily water balance, precipitation and soil moisture. On a scale beginning at zero and going to 800, the Brazos Valley is generally in the second-highest drought level between a value of 600 to 700, according to the index, which is produced by Texas A&M researchers through satellite data and radar rainfall measurements.
The U.S. Drought Monitor does not indicate drought conditions in the area and reported no worse than moderate drought conditions throughout the state, as of the most recent update last week.
Kyle said the region and specifically College Station’s Easterwood Airport has recorded 0.24 inches of rain for the first 21 days of September.
KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley tweeted a graphic showing that the 0.24 inches of rain this month places September 2021 as the third-driest on record, behind 0.02 inches in 1929 and a less-than-measurable trace in 2005. The fourth-driest September was in 2004 when there was a recorded 0.26 inches.
Kyle said the next chance for rain in the region will be the middle of next week.
The normal amount of rainfall for the area in September is 2.25 inches. Since the start of the year, the area has seen 26.92 inches, which is less than an inch lower than the normal of 27.7 inches. A wetter-than-normal July brought 4.01 inches of rain toward that total.
“It’s the more recent lack of rain, which is a concern,” Kyle said.