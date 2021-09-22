Dry conditions prompt fire weather watch across Brazos Valley

The first day of fall in the Brazos Valley brought a fire weather watch through the day Wednesday after a cool front with dry air and windy conditions moved into the area, which has already seen a lack of rain.

The watch, which is issued by the National Weather Service as a tool to alert residents and emergency responders to fire danger, was prompted by conditions brought on by the front that still allowed afternoon temperatures to warm into the mid- to upper-80s.

“Nothing’s going to catch on fire out of the blue, but if something does catch on fire, the embers are going to be blown downwind and possibly ignite something else,” said Brian Kyle, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston office. “It’s more of a prevention and a heads-up.”

Kyle suggested people not throw cigarettes out of their car windows and avoid outdoor burning to help reduce the likelihood of starting a fire.

As of Sept. 21, four counties in the region have issued burn bans: Madison, Walker, Waller and Robertson counties. Robertson County's burn ban went into effect Tuesday.

The burn bans prohibit outdoor burning in those counties.

