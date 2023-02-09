Two drug-related arrests made Wednesday at a College Station residence were connected to the same investigation that led to Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at a different residence earlier in the day, police said.

Leslie and Scott Siddons were both arrested on felony drug charges at a residence in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road W. on Wednesday. Arrests of the Siddons came after a search warrant was issued on Monday, police said.

The Siddons' arrests were connected to a multi-site investigation by the College Station Police Department, police said. One site included a residence in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive that resulted in the death of Mark Bennett Hopkins, a 22-year-old from College Station, during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Leslie Siddons, 45, was charged with manufacture of delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana of between 5 and 50 pounds. Her bail was set at $80,000.

Scott Siddons, 49, was charged with manufacture of delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana of between 5 and 50 pounds, and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. His bail was set at $100,000.

Police said both Siddons were inside the residence while the search warrant was executed and waived their Miranda rights to speak with officers. Police said both admitted they sold THC and marijuana. Police said officers found marijuana prepackaged in wholesale increments and THC cartridges professionally packaged during a search of the house.