Drought conditions still persist despite recent rainfall

Widespread rain over the last week has eased drought conditions in Brazos County and the northern portions of the Brazos Valley, but much of the area is still listed in severe drought conditions.

Before getting much-needed rain last week, much of the region was in extreme or exceptional drought — the two worst levels on the drought monitor.

In the latest drought monitor issued on Thursday, the southernmost portion of Brazos County, Washington County and the portion of Grimes County along the Navasota River are still listed as extreme drought with the middle section of Washington County in a section of exceptional drought.

Since Aug. 1, College Station had received 2.51 inches of rain at Easterwood Airport’s recording station, according to National Weather Service reports. More than 1½ inches of that have fallen since Aug. 18.

Some areas saw even greater amounts of rainfall as thunderstorms brought higher rainfall totals to areas in Caldwell, Bryan and College Station last week, according to State Climatologist and Texas A&M meteorology professor John Nielsen-Gammon.

Since the start of 2022, College Station has seen 18 inches of rain at the Easterwood recording station, which is more than 7 inches below the normal rainfall, according to the NWS, which lists the area’s normal rainfall through Aug. 26 at 25.63 inches.

“It does look like there’s still some pretty severe drought conditions up there, but there’s definitely been an improvement,” Cameron Self, meteorologist in the Houston-Galveston NWS office, said. “… There’s definitely been an erosion of the drought over the area, but still, in the Brazos Valley, there’s still a lot of extremes to even exceptional drought.

“It’s still very dry up there, but at least you got a little bit of rain and generally the drought conditions have improved somewhat.”

Despite the rainfall, the cities of Bryan and College Station, along with Brazos County, are still under disaster declarations due to the drought conditions.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court voted unanimously at its Aug. 23 meeting to extend the declaration, which was issued on Aug. 16. The declaration will expire on Oct. 22 unless terminated earlier or extended.

The majority of the Brazos Valley region remains under burn bans as well. Milam and Leon counties are the only two in the region that ended the prohibition on outdoor burning.

According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index put out by the Texas A&M Forest Service to measure moisture in the ground, the Brazos Valley is still categorized in the second- and third-worst levels. Ranging from 0-800 with 800 being dry, the Brazos Valley is listed in the 500-600 and 600-700 ranges.

Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, addressed commissioners at their Aug. 23 meeting to request the Brazos County burn ban remain in place for at least another week to see the result of forecasted rainfall.

There is a chance for more scattered rain through the weekend, he said, but not every neighborhood will benefit from the rain. The chances increase early next week on Monday and Tuesday.

“You’ve got quite a deficit, so it doesn’t look like the drought is ending anytime soon or at least not in the foreseeable future, but, definitely, it’s not a completely dry and scorching forecast like it was earlier in the summer,” Self said.

He noted cloud cover and additional moisture in the ground has helped to keep the atmosphere cooler and temperatures below the 100-degree mark.