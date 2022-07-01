Drought conditions progress as tropical system yields little rain

Without any substantial rain from the tropical disturbance that moved onto land this week, drought conditions will remain in the Brazos Valley for the foreseeable future.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [NOAA] reported the area needs to see 12-15 inches of rain over a four-week time period to overcome current drought conditions, KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley said.

He said Brazos County, which was listed as being in “moderate drought” in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, could go into a “flash drought” situation with no forecasted break from the current hot and dry conditions.

“It’s taken a bit of time to get us back to these drought conditions, but there’s a chance that we could just run and just get into more serious drought conditions faster,” he said.

The best chance for that amount of rainfall is with another tropical system, he said, saying the times the area has overcome drought conditions have come during floods.

Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, said the couple spotty rain showers this week did not do much to counter the dry conditions.

“What we’re preparing for is a very busy weekend leading up to the [Fourth of July], unfortunately, because of the dry conditions,” he said.

Over the last week, there have been approximately 38 grass and brush fires in Brazos County. The Brazos County Emergency Communications District, which includes the county, Bryan, Kurten and Wixon Valley, reported about 30 fire calls in the last week, and College Station Fire Department Capt. Stuart Marrs reported eight grass fire calls in the city since June 24.

Many of those grass fires along roadways, including multiple in College Station and a 5-acre fire on Old Reliance Road near Rudder High School, could have been caused by trailer chains dragging on the ground causing sparks or someone throwing a cigarette out the car window, Ware said.

Ware suggested people check their trailers and vehicles to make sure they do not have any metal safety chains hanging low enough to drag on the ground and ensure vehicles and trailers are in good mechanical order.

When it comes to tossing cigarettes out the window, he said, that is not a good idea at any time, but especially not now with the current conditions.

“Anything that has heat with it can spark a fire, even something as small as a cigarette butt,” he said.

Going into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Ware, who also serves as fire chief of Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department, said, “Common sense goes a long way.”

Ware emphasized people pay attention to their surroundings if they choose to set off fireworks or barbecue outside. Neither fireworks nor outdoor barbecuing is prohibited by the Brazos County burn ban, but both can lead to fires if people are not careful.

Ware encouraged people to have a 5-gallon bucket of water, a water hose or a water sprayer close at hand to control small fires if they start. He also suggested people mow the grass where fireworks will be discharged because it is harder for fire to spread in short grass, and it allows people to see small fires more easily.

“Just know that when you have a bottle rocket or something that shoots into the air, something is going to come back to earth and land somewhere, and you can’t predict that,” he said, noting those fragments that fall to the ground could pose a fire threat.

Ware asked anyone who has a small fire to call emergency services immediately.

“A lot of times, a lot of people will try to extinguish the fire, and then it gets so big that they can’t control it, and by the time we get there, it’s several acres,” he said. “So if a small fire starts, just call us, get us on the way. And if you’re able to put it out, awesome, you can cancel [the request], and we don’t have to come out. The earlier the notification, the quicker we can get there and control it.”

He said it follows the mantra better to be safe than sorry.

Ware warned against people who might drive ATVs, cars or trucks in hay pastures or in other tall grass, saying the catalytic converters on the exhaust systems can start a fire.

“It’s just amazing how fast and how easy it is to set a fire right now,” Ware said, noting the lower humidity levels and forecasted hot temperatures. “I mean, these conditions are some that we haven’t seen in some time, as far as the drought and the dry conditions, not to mention the lack of moisture.”

Winkley said June is historically “pretty decent” for rain with early tropical activity and a few late cold fronts, but last month ended as the eighth driest on record and the hottest June on record.

Winkley said June 2022 ended with an average temperature of 87.6 degrees, 0.9 degrees warmer than the previous record of 86.7 degrees set in 1998. It also broke the previous record of seven consecutive days of 101 degrees or higher with nine days straight this June.

“What really counted for June – yes, it was all the 100 degree temperatures we had – but the morning temperatures also,” Winkley said. “Most of our mornings were five degrees or warmer than where they should have started the day. So it was it was the heat in the afternoon, yes, but it was also those overnight temperatures that weren’t cooling as much as they are expected to.”

The hot, dry conditions have led some to compare this summer to 2011 that saw the large, devastating Tri-County and Bastrop fires.

Both Ware and Winkley said the potential is there to get to that point.

The difference, Winkley said, between the Drought Monitor this week compared to June 28, 2011, is the rain the area saw in the spring. Temperature wise, he said, there have been more 100-degree days this year than in 2011 because the heat in 2011 eased into the area, rather than this year when the summer heat began in May.

The Drought Monitor report released this week shows 15.82% of the state labeled “exceptional drought,” which is the worst level. In the June 28, 2011, report, 72.32% of the state was at that level of drought, including the entire Brazos Valley.

“If we don’t get any rain, we absolutely could get close or get to those levels,” Ware said. “We don’t like tropical weather, and we don’t like heavy rain events and stuff, but it’s going to take a heavy rain to get us out of this drought situation. ... Even with these pop-up showers that we get from time to time, it doesn’t take long for the heat and stuff to dry everything out again. I can’t say it enough; just anything can light a fire right now.”

The lack of substantial rain in the forecast for the next two weeks could be cause for some concern moving into July and August, Winkley said.

The Bastrop and Tri-County fires were the result of both hot, dry conditions and also a Labor Day tropical system that made landfall in Louisiana and created windy conditions inland that helped those fires grow and spread.

“I can’t say there’s going to be another massive wildfire like that because, you know, it comes down to the different plays of hand that the atmosphere is giving us, more or less,” Winkley said, “but the conditions are there that that could happen again.”

Ware said Brazos County volunteer fire departments and the Bryan and College Station fire departments all have apparatus to respond to wildfires and have good working relationships to assist each other.

Winkley said the summer has the potential to be a landmark one people remember either due to drought or a tropical system that reverses the drought situation.

“It’s funny that we wish for something tropical because in the end it could turn into a Hurricane Harvey given the right conditions, so it’s a very fine line you got to hope for there, essentially,” he said. “This one would have been great. This one would have would have been a good rainmaker for us. It just didn’t come the right way.”

