DRAGgieland event included protest, counterprotest

For the second year, a drag show at Texas A&M University included demonstrations for and against the event.
MSC Town Hall’s DRAGgieland was a two-night event this year, with the main competition among local performers, including this year’s Miss DRAGgieland Cora Cadette, on Friday in Rudder Theatre. Sunday’s event featured RuPaul’s Drag Race performer Alyssa Edwards, who told the audience that the event celebrates courage.
“Our main mission is to provide a platform for the LGBTQ+ community and to provide a safe space for people, just have a good time and just be positive,” said Clarissa Carrasco, Texas A&M senior and special events executive for MSC Town Hall. She said diversity was recently added to the core values of the group.
A group of protesters set up in Rudder Plaza opposite the “Solidarity with our Trans Siblings” demonstration Friday night. TFP (Tradition, Family, Property) Student Action — an international Catholic organization that aims to defend moral and family values on campuses across the country — held a prayer vigil across from the Memorial Student Center on Sunday.
“Drag culture is not something that should be promoted at an institute of higher learning, nor should it be promoted at things like public libraries, which we’re seeing a trend in the country of this happening,” said A&M senior Brendan Cassell, who joined Sunday’s prayer vigil.
Frey Miller, a Texas A&M junior who led solidarity demonstrations in Rudder Plaza both nights, said the rally was a protest against “transphobic hate groups” and “anti-trans legislation.”
“It’s a bittersweet part of the trans experience where a lot of our coming together has to be against people attacking us, but also the act of coming together brings us closer and allows us to build our community up,” Miller said, calling it empowering.
Miller, who is president of TAMU Transcend, a student organization that supports transgender people, said the goal of the demonstration was to support the LGBTQ+ community and DRAGgieland.
David Roberts, a freshman at A&M, said his Christian faith drove him to protest the event because it goes against the “set rules” for men and women.
“We’re pretty conservative as it is, so we already have our stances, but as soon as I saw the signs on our campus, I was like this doesn’t align with A&M’s core values of respect and integrity, which is what made me come out here to begin with because drag is essentially the oversexualization of women,” he said.
Carrasco said she wants people to see that events like DRAGgieland are trying to help every Aggie feel welcome and “at home” on campus.