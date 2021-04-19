DRAGgieland event included protest, counterprotest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frey Miller, a Texas A&M junior who led solidarity demonstrations in Rudder Plaza both nights, said the rally was a protest against “transphobic hate groups” and “anti-trans legislation.”

“It’s a bittersweet part of the trans experience where a lot of our coming together has to be against people attacking us, but also the act of coming together brings us closer and allows us to build our community up,” Miller said, calling it empowering.

Miller, who is president of TAMU Transcend, a student organization that supports transgender people, said the goal of the demonstration was to support the LGBTQ+ community and DRAGgieland.

David Roberts, a freshman at A&M, said his Christian faith drove him to protest the event because it goes against the “set rules” for men and women.

“We’re pretty conservative as it is, so we already have our stances, but as soon as I saw the signs on our campus, I was like this doesn’t align with A&M’s core values of respect and integrity, which is what made me come out here to begin with because drag is essentially the oversexualization of women,” he said.

Carrasco said she wants people to see that events like DRAGgieland are trying to help every Aggie feel welcome and “at home” on campus.