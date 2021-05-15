Drag boat racers start season at Lake Bryan

“I like to tell people whenever they come out to a drag boat race, it’s like all the drag boat racers got together and decided they were going to do a party and they brought their boats and they decided to race at the party,” Jordan said.

Some boats clocked over 160 miles per hour and zoomed down the lake course in under 5.4 seconds.

“It’s having the right engine combination with power management, because it’s really easy to burn the props in one of these things if you throw too much of it. It’s really the balance of the boat weight-wise, too,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he has a wager going with one of Dement’s crew members this weekend: if Dement wins, the crew member gets to throw Jordan in the lake.

Competition is fierce, but Jordan said those racing are one big family.

“It doesn’t matter if you need a part, it might be the person you’re racing against in the next round, but they will give you that part just so they can race you,” Jordan said. “There’s no freebies out here, and if you need something, all you need to do is ask somebody, and I guarantee you they will try to do whatever they can or do whatever you can to help you get out here because of the competition and the family aspect.”