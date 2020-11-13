Dr. Sullivan urges people to maintain vigilance, addresses COVID-19 surge

With the holiday season approaching, Brazos County is in the midst of another surge in COVID-19 cases, according to the Brazos County Health District — an alarming trend also seen statewide, nationally and globally.
The 95 cases reported Thursday was the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Brazos County since Oct. 8. On Wednesday, the health district reported a one-day record of five deaths and 58 new cases.
At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan attributed the current spike in daily cases to social gatherings around Halloween. He said “COVID fatigue” was also responsible, with people tired of following virus-related health practices such as physical distancing and mask wearing — and also tired of reading about and talking about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all experiencing that. Make no mistake. This has been a tough time and this has been a tough year. Unfortunately, the virus is still here and it continues to do what it does. We have to maintain our vigilance and help one another remain vigilant,” Sullivan said.
During the press conference, Sullivan said there wasn’t a specific threshold for the point at which local officials would call for another shelter-in-place order; Sullivan did say that area leaders and health experts have been meeting more frequently in recent days as numbers have risen — and are monitoring local numbers.
“Nobody wants to do those things. We understand how much of a challenge that is. What we want is to not go there,” Sullivan said of a second shelter-in-place order, and said following current guidelines and health practices will be essential in reversing current trends.
The seven-day case number average, which was 31 in late October, has almost doubled since, Sullivan said.
“This is an increase that we’ve seen elsewhere, not only here in the state of Texas and certainly here in Brazos County but elsewhere,” Sullivan said. “This is attributed to Halloween, social gatherings, and certainly cases in long-term care facilities that we’ve seen — and we’re testing more. … The highest-risk situation is when we have a bunch of people gathered in one room for an extended period of time without masks.”
The county has recorded 8,342 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 716 were considered active Thursday, an increase of 56 from Wednesday’s total.
The state of Texas, according to the Texas Tribune, is nearing 1 million COVID-19 cases; Johns Hopkins University’s ongoing tally has the statewide case number over 1 million.
Twenty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Thursday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 85% on Thursday, and intensive care units were at 77% capacity, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Sullivan said that after a late-summer lull, the area’s long-term care facilities were among the sources of the current spike in numbers and deaths. He said a variety of factors, including a relaxing of visitation policies — understandable because of the benefits of lessening social and physical isolation — might be at play in those rising numbers.
“There’s also a fatigue among those who are there and doing the best they can, day in and day out,” he said. Part of that fatigue is turnover. We see a challenge in long-term care facilities of keeping their staff there and engaged. The vast majority of those are very dedicated. It’s not in any way a dig on that, it’s just the reality of the day-in, day-out challenge and vigilance required to ensure that we are not spreading, unknowingly, COVID-19.”
Notably, Sullivan said Texas A&M home football games, through the first few weeks of the season, did not lead to case spikes, and said that in schools, the majority of virus spreading was happening outside the classroom in less formal settings.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.9% on Thursday.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,303 total probable cases. Of those, 222 were considered active, and 1,081 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Sullivan noted that while most people who contract the virus recover, there is a strong correlation between the number of overall cases and the number of severe situations connected to the coronavirus.
“The majority of us have either been directly impacted by COVID-19 or know someone who has,” he said. “We know that there are vulnerable among us who have severe complications from COVID-19 and it is inevitable that the more cases we see in the community, the more severe cases and hospitalizations we are going to see.”
In addition, Sullivan and the health district continue to urge flu vaccination. He said that so far, flu numbers are down compared to this time in 2019.
