Dr. Sullivan urges people to maintain vigilance, addresses COVID-19 surge

Sullivan said that after a late-summer lull, the area’s long-term care facilities were among the sources of the current spike in numbers and deaths. He said a variety of factors, including a relaxing of visitation policies — understandable because of the benefits of lessening social and physical isolation — might be at play in those rising numbers.

“There’s also a fatigue among those who are there and doing the best they can, day in and day out,” he said. Part of that fatigue is turnover. We see a challenge in long-term care facilities of keeping their staff there and engaged. The vast majority of those are very dedicated. It’s not in any way a dig on that, it’s just the reality of the day-in, day-out challenge and vigilance required to ensure that we are not spreading, unknowingly, COVID-19.”

Notably, Sullivan said Texas A&M home football games, through the first few weeks of the season, did not lead to case spikes, and said that in schools, the majority of virus spreading was happening outside the classroom in less formal settings.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.9% on Thursday.