Dr. Deborah Birx, who oversees federal COVID-19 response, visits Bryan-College Station

“Once we have a vaccine that we know protects the vulnerable and the health care workers, I do think it’s important for it to have access in these communities that have vulnerable individuals,” Birx said. College students, on the other hand, because of their less risk for serious illness, in general, unless they’re in that vulnerable category — may be on that tail end of immunizations.”

Birx said it is critical to prove in trials that vaccine candidates are safe for a variety of vulnerable populations, including people of various ages with comorbidities, or more than one illness or condition. She said that more than 90% of those who have died from the virus had comorbidities.

“All of these trials have a broad age range to really get data about safety,” Birx said. “The vaccine has to match the need ... and we obviously want to vaccinate those individuals as fast as we can to protect them from this virus, so we need to have a vaccine that is efficacious and safe for that group. That’s really what will determine when they will be immunized.”