DPS: Two injured when vehicle crashes into Burleson County Sheriff's Office vehicle

A two-vehicle crash in Burleson County sent two people to a hospital on Monday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on F.M. 50 near Snook when a passenger car attempting to elude Texas game wardens began weaving into the oncoming lane and struck an unmarked Burleson County Sheriff's Office vehicle head-on.

Officials said the driver of the car, 28-year-old Nicholas Stegemoller from Washington, and a passenger who was not identified were taken by helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan. The extent of their injuries was not known Monday evening.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Burleson County sheriff's deputy, was not injured.