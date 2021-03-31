DPS trooper shot in Mexia dies at Waco hospital

Walker, 38, had been on life-support since his arrival at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and remained there until his organs could be harvested for donation to others, a final selfless act that DPS officials said embodies Walker's life and service to others.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”