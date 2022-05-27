DPS reminds Texans to stay safe this holiday weekend

While the summer solstice June 20 marks the official start of summer, Memorial Day weekend offers many across Texas their first opportunity to beat the heat by traveling all across the state.

However, this rise in travel also opens a greater opportunity for motor vehicle incidents on the road and the Department of Public Safety wants to help ensure citizens stay safe.

According to a press release by DPS, there were over 100,000 citations and warnings in the state, including 445 DWI charges and 667 felony charges over last year’s Memorial Day weekend. DPS officials also offered a few reminders on how to limit one's own risk of accident, including ensuring to make alternate plans if consuming alcohol, monitoring the weather and road conditions and ensuring your vehicle is properly maintained before a long journey.

DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz said holiday weekends often lead to heavier traffic across the state.

“Typically during the holiday season we see more traveling people out, whether they’re going to travel for vacation or just traveling in the area,'' Ruiz said. “So, we typically see that spike in vehicles and travelers up and down the highways.”

To deal with the holiday traffic, Ruiz said DPS officials plan to have officers out in higher numbers this weekend.

“As a department we know that’s typically when people like to travel so we try and have as many people out as we can to either stop those violations or even just being seen [and] having that presence, doing that voluntary compliance,” Ruiz said.

Besides the more common safety tips, Ruiz said it is important to remember that drivers share the road with emergency vehicles.

“We just also remind folks that if you see any kind of first responder on the side of the road with their lights on to slow down if you can’t vacate the lane safely,” Ruiz said, “We have already issued 3,400 violations this year for slow down, move over.”

Bobby Colwell, the public information officer for the Bryan District of the Texas Department of Transportation, said Memorial Day takes place during the 20th anniversary of the Texas Click It or Ticket Campaign, which runs from May 23 to June 5.

“We started it in 2002 and we’ve estimated that we have saved nearly 7,000 lives doing this campaign,” Colwell said. “Every life we can save is someone that can go home to the ones they love at the end of the day.”

The Click It or Ticket Campaign’s goal is to inform the public about the importance of wearing a seatbelt while driving, Colwell said.

“One out of every 10 Texans is still not buckling up and that is something we can totally control every time we get into the vehicle,” Colwell said. “We’re seeing a 16% increase in crashes from last year and we’re trying to reduce the number of crashes and deaths on Texas roadways."

The Bryan district, which includes Brazos, Burleson, Freestone, Leon, Grimes, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Washington counties, experienced 9,098 traffic crashes resulting in 112 fatalities and 547 serious injuries in 2021, according to TxDOT records.

In 2021, the Bryan-College Station area had a combined nine vehicle crashes, with one fatality and eight serious injuries, in which unrestrained occupants were involved, Colwell said.

Kole Taylor, public information officer for the Bryan Police Department, said a greater local police presence is planned this weekend.

“We typically do have more officers assigned to DWI enforcement,” Taylor said. “Our officers are always on alert to respond to any situation, whether it be a random Tuesday or a holiday weekend, we try to keep our staffing up to try and anticipate what we need.”

For residents leaving town, Taylor said it is important to ensure your home is secure before you leave it unattended.

“If you know you’re going to be gone for the long weekend, make sure you have all your doors [and] windows locked, let a trustworthy neighbor know you’re out of town so they can kind of keep an eye on your house,” Taylor said. “You don’t want anybody to potentially break in.”

College Station Police Department Lieutenant Rodney Sigler said College Station is not a common holiday destination.

“It doesn’t have that big of an impact on us here in town,” Sigler said. “We’re pretty much business as usual. We don’t see a significant increase in call volume.”

If residents plan on staying local to celebrate, it is still important to plan ahead for safety, Sigler said.

“Holidays tend to involve drinking,” Sigler said. “If you’re going to drink, don’t drive.”