DPS: One killed in Texas 6 wreck
DPS: One killed in Texas 6 wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed in a three-vehicle accident in Robertson County on Wednesday.

Jonathan Crawford, a 30-year-old Bryan resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Texas 6 at Lakeway Drive.

Officials said the accident happened just after 5 p.m. when Crawford failed to yield to a pickup traveling north on Texas 6.

The vehicles collided and went into the southbound lanes of Texas 6, forcing a pickup traveling south to veer off the road and strike a tree.

The drivers of the other two vehicles and a passenger in the pickup were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. Their conditions were not released Thursday.

