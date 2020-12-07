DPS: Iola man killed in single-vehicle rollover accident in Grimes County

A 25-year-old Iola man died over the weekend in an auto accident in Grimes County, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Two other men were taken to a Bryan hospital with injuries.

Officials said a pickup was traveling north on F.M. 39 near Iola when it entered the southbound lane to pass another vehicle, a DPS spokesman said. The driver lost control and the vehicle left the road, rolling multiple times, according to the trooper.

Two passengers were ejected.

Hayden Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said.

No one in the pickup was wearing a seat belt, the DPS spokesman said, and troopers were told the driver had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash.

The conditions of the injured men were not known Monday night.