DPS identifies troopers involved in College Station shooting

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the two troopers who were involved in the Jan. 21 traffic stop that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Ryan D. Stallings.

Troopers William Thomas Kettler, who joined DPS on March 27, 2009, and Justin James Ferguson, who joined the department on July 5, 2011, were providing assistance to eight-year veteran College Station K-9 Officer Matthew Newton, DPS Sgt. Erik Burse said. A CSPD press release states all three fired their weapons at Stallings, who had disclosed he was in possession of a handgun, did not exit the vehicle when asked and reached for and produced the weapon.

Burse said DPS was asked to provide assistance on the early morning stop in case Stallings tried to flee, deferring to the CSPD press release for any additional details of the incident. “Unfortunately, it turned into an officer-involved shooting,” he said Thursday morning.

The release states paramedics were dispatched but could not revive Stallings. His passenger, Celeste Perez, got out of the vehicle when asked and was arrested on five counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

A search of the vehicle and later of the home Stallings and Perez shared revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs.