Downtown Bryan theaters get new operator

First-run movies and new seating are just a couple of items in store for the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan now that EPMC is managing the historic locations.
Under the newly approved, six-year management agreement, the city of Bryan still owns the theaters and all the materials in them, but EPMC is responsible for concessions and restaurant operations, negotiating contracts with film distributors, box office operations, facility equipment selection, marketing, maintenance and repairs, corporate accounting, managing employees and more. The agreement, effective July 5, will automatically renew for an additional five years unless the city or the company gives notice to terminate.
Even following the Bryan City Council’s Friday approval of the agreement, EPMC will still need to seek the permits to move forward with any renovations they are interested in pursuing. EPMC President and Owner Mark Schulman said that process will begin in a couple of weeks.
EPMC, which stands for Entertainment Property Management & Consulting, is based out of Waco and has done work across the state. Schulman said the Bryan project isn’t completely new territory for the company, but it is unique in many ways, including the fact that his family has historical connections with both theaters.
Schulman said Bryan is a special place that he is excited to get to work in, adding that he thinks the spaces can be used for a much wider variety of events than they have been before.
“The vision is to capitalize on the Bryan-College Station market, the Downtown Bryan environment and the diversity of entertainment that you can have within those facilities,” he said.
Morris Schulman purchased the Palace Theater in 1928 and the family donated the property to the city of Bryan in 1987. In 1939, Edna Schulman rebuilt and reopened the Queen Theatre, which was originally built in 1885 as a hotel. The theater operated from 1939 until the mid-1970s. After undergoing a major revitalization effort spearheaded by community members, The Queen reopened in 2018 before closing in 2020 for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Bryan Association transferred ownership of The Queen to the city in December. In March, the city began working with The Queen’s Film Society to show a handful of movies in the theater on a case-by-case basis.
“To me, it’s sort of a triumphal return,” Mayor Andrew Nelson said of the Schulman family operating the theaters after having been a major part of their histories.
Additional changes coming to the Queen Theatre include replacement of the existing screen with a wall-to-wall retractable screen system, upgraded projection and sound systems and installation of a prep kitchen with food from The Palace kitchen. At the Palace, there will be a food and beverage unit added, installation of a projection booth, a wall-to-wall retractable screen and new sound systems. The auditorium will also have two levels of seating, and the canopy will be replaced with one that is waterproof.
Construction will be completed by the fall. All such construction costs for capital improvements are expected to total about $250,000, which will be incurred by EPMC.
Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said it is too early to know what the city will do with the seats and projection equipment that EPMC plans to replace.
Partnering with EPMC is not just about running the two theaters, Dunn said; managing the two locations well is also meant to have a positive economic impact on the surrounding downtown area as more people visit.
EPMC and the city will put money toward an operating fund, with the former contributing $35,0000 while the latter puts in $65,000.
The city will also pay EPMC a monthly management fee of $25,000. At the end of the year, as long as there is enough revenue in the operating fund, EPMC will reimburse the city for that $300,000 that they paid throughout the year.
Ben Hardeman, a former Bryan councilman who helped spearhead the Queen’s renovation, said in a Friday phone interview that he thinks EPMC becoming the operator will be great for the future of the Queen. Hardeman added that he is planning to meet with Schulman soon to pass along some details about the theater, and share ideas he always had for the space that had not yet come to fruition in case EPMC wants to implement those.
“I do think [Schulman’s] experience in the industry will be very beneficial,” Hardeman said. “I think the fact that he will be managing both the Palace and the Queen will be beneficial for the city of Bryan, because he’ll be able to coordinate a wide variety of activities, and it’ll make it worthwhile for his efforts.”