Downtown Bryan theaters get new operator

Construction will be completed by the fall. All such construction costs for capital improvements are expected to total about $250,000, which will be incurred by EPMC.

Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said it is too early to know what the city will do with the seats and projection equipment that EPMC plans to replace.

Partnering with EPMC is not just about running the two theaters, Dunn said; managing the two locations well is also meant to have a positive economic impact on the surrounding downtown area as more people visit.

EPMC and the city will put money toward an operating fund, with the former contributing $35,0000 while the latter puts in $65,000.

The city will also pay EPMC a monthly management fee of $25,000. At the end of the year, as long as there is enough revenue in the operating fund, EPMC will reimburse the city for that $300,000 that they paid throughout the year.