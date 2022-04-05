Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair set for Saturday

More than 40 artists and craftsmen will have paintings, jewelry, pottery and more on display Saturday during the Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair.

The free event will be on West 26th Street between Main Street and Parker Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event features Houston mural artist Anat Ronen, who will create an interactive 3D mural in the St. Andrew's Episcopal church parking lot.

There will also be live art demonstrations, steamroller printmaking, live music, live performances and educational demonstrations, children's craft activities and more.

Local artists from the Brazos Valley will be featured in a tent on Bryan Avenue in front of The Frame Gallery.