Downtown Bryan holiday contest winners announced

Destination Bryan announced the winners Tuesday of the 2022 Downtown Bryan’s Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade held Dec. 8.

The parade’s theme was “The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan.” Entries were judged by their relevance to the theme, design and overall execution of their floats.

Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity won first place; Andersons Family Remodeling & Restoration took second; and Brazos Star Credit Union was given third place.

Destination Bryan also announced the winners of the 2022 Downtown Bryan holiday window decorating contest. First and second place were determined by a panel of judges and the community voted on the people’s choice winner.

Whimsy & Wild Emporium won first place, while Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques took second and was also given the people’s choice award.