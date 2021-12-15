Donations needed for Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial

The committee is seeking at least $75,000 to $100,000 in donations to complete the memorial, which will be built depending on when funds can be raised.

Patricia Gerling, who is one of the NFG Veterans Memorial committee reviewers and president of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, said she is excited to see the community help the memorial become possible.

“We [the Community Foundation of Brazos Valley] are willing to serve as the non-profit that will accept donations on behalf of this special project as you build this memorial,” she said. “This is a wonderful way for us to get involved in honoring those unknowns [soldiers] and those veterans here within the community and the Brazos Valley. We are that partner and we believe that is our purpose here, and it is our pleasure to help make this a reality.”

She also mentioned the availability of brick pavers will “recognize donors that will be giving to the veterans memorial and pay tribute to those special individuals.”