Donations needed for Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial

A symbolic tribute to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be represented through a Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial, which will be built in the College Station Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in the 12-acre area of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.
The details of the memorial and what will be included was announced at a press conference Wednesday at the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley in Bryan.
The 600 square-foot memorial will reside along the sidewalk toward the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza and the Wall of Honor. It will feature a standing granite monument symbolizing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a wreath, a Never Forget Garden (NFG) plaque from the Honor Guard Society of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a garden with local native and adapted plants, a granite star in the plaza in front of the monument, two memorial entrance pedestals explaining the memorial, several personalized brick pavers recognizing donors and a park bench across Lynn Stuart Pathway.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 with the help of donations from community members, according to Jane Cohen, the NFG Memorial executive committee chair.
“Finishing this project will really depend on the community’s response, and we are hopeful to get it finished as soon as we can,” she said. “We advise the community to join us and pay tribute to those unknown veterans and in memory of family members who may have served.”
The committee is seeking at least $75,000 to $100,000 in donations to complete the memorial, which will be built depending on when funds can be raised.
Patricia Gerling, who is one of the NFG Veterans Memorial committee reviewers and president of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, said she is excited to see the community help the memorial become possible.
“We [the Community Foundation of Brazos Valley] are willing to serve as the non-profit that will accept donations on behalf of this special project as you build this memorial,” she said. “This is a wonderful way for us to get involved in honoring those unknowns [soldiers] and those veterans here within the community and the Brazos Valley. We are that partner and we believe that is our purpose here, and it is our pleasure to help make this a reality.”
She also mentioned the availability of brick pavers will “recognize donors that will be giving to the veterans memorial and pay tribute to those special individuals.”
The memorial is a joint project of numerous community groups including local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), local Sons of the American Revolution Chapter (SAR), A&M Garden Club and other local garden clubs, organizations and veterans groups. Steve Beachy with the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board and Stephan Richardson with Parks and Recreation are on the Planning and Steering Committees.
Gerry Hince, a Texas DAR veteran volunteer, and supporter of the NFG Veterans Memorial said she is grateful this memorial will be a part of College Station.
“Our Veterans Park is one of the best things I have seen that honors veterans and their families,” she said. “I am a veteran and part of a military family … this project is a great way to showcase the history and be a part of something that ‘we’ the people of this community, helped build.”
The NFG Veterans Memorial flower/plant subcommittee includes DAR members, A&M Garden Club members, local horticulturists, three other local garden clubs, and Texas A&M faculty and horticultural class and community members.
“The working plan is to identify plants that are native to the area to ensure easy care and to increase plant survival,” Cohen said. “A TAMU horticulture class developed several landscape designs for review and planning.”
George Nelson, the NFG Veterans Memorial committee advisor, and committee treasurer Sherry Frisk said they have faith the community will help make the memorial happen.
“This all started with the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and we wanted to find a way to honor all veterans and anyone who served our country,” Frisk said.
“We are honoring the [soldiers] that are unknown, we don’t even know their names but they sacrificed their lives and this is in honor of them, and of the original Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Nelson said.
Cohen said donations of any size and pledges are welcomed.
“Join us in paying tribute to all missing and unknown service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” she said.
The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley established a special fund to receive donations for the project and citizens can make checks payable to the “Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley—Never Forget Garden Fund.” Cash donations can be mailed to the Community Foundation.
To make a donation/pledge or sign up for a brick paver, visit texassar.org/Independence/items/DonorInfo.pdf to fill out a form and mail it to P.O. Box 2622, Bryan, TX 77805-2622.
For more information, email Cohen at NFG.bvvm@gmail.com.