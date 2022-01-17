 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donations being accepted for those affected by Hearne fire
0 Comments
top story

Donations being accepted for those affected by Hearne fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hearne fire

Hearne Elementary School staff members and administrators, including secretary Rosalbina Guerrero, pictured, load food into a vehicle for those affected by an overnight fire in the Columbus Village Apartments in Hearne on Sunday. Hearne community members along with the American Red Cross were providing supplies for the immediate needs of the eight families that were displaced by the fire.

 Michael Miller

Donations are being accepted for the families and individuals in Hearne displaced from their homes following a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

Donations are being accepted Monday afternoon and Tuesday at 1401 Blackshear Ave. in Hearne.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Needs for those affected by the fires include new or gently used clothes, sheets and bedding, toiletries, gift cards and money, said Jannifer Taylor, who was helping coordinate donation efforts. Other needs include diapers, baby wipes, and kitchenware, such as pots and pans.

A Facebook post has circulated listing the specific sizes and needs for the different families and individuals in hopes of helping those wanting to donate get the correct needs.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI Changes Tune, Calls Synagogue Hostage-Taker a Terrorist

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert