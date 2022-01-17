Donations being accepted for those affected by Hearne fire

Donations are being accepted for the families and individuals in Hearne displaced from their homes following a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

Donations are being accepted Monday afternoon and Tuesday at 1401 Blackshear Ave. in Hearne.

Needs for those affected by the fires include new or gently used clothes, sheets and bedding, toiletries, gift cards and money, said Jannifer Taylor, who was helping coordinate donation efforts. Other needs include diapers, baby wipes, and kitchenware, such as pots and pans.

A Facebook post has circulated listing the specific sizes and needs for the different families and individuals in hopes of helping those wanting to donate get the correct needs.