Doug Dohrman taught his daughter, Allison Dohrman, how to ride a bike when she was 6 years old.

Little did he know his daughter would grow up to compete in cycling at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin at age 24, and medal.

“Allison will always be my little girl,” Doug said from his home in College Station after sharing his experience seeing Allison compete. “It was such a wonderful experience and we were just so proud of her. And just the way that she inspires others with the things she is able to do, and everybody loves her because she is so friendly and outgoing and she really inspires people with her attitude and bravery to do things.”

Representing Aggieland, Allison was the lone female cyclist from Texas and placed in three cycling races: earning silver in the 500-meter race, bronze in the 1-kilometer race and fifth in the 2K. She was one of 300 cyclists from all over the world.

“I was proud of myself, and I did it for my family and friends,” she said.

Allison said she couldn’t believe she was already an Olympian at her age. Her mother, Michelle, said Allison was diagnosed with Down syndrome when she was born and has never let anything get in the way of her accomplishments in life.

Allison has been a member of the Road Rascals, a Special Olympics cycling team in College Station, for the last five years, and she has used their motto, “Let me win; but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,” as encouragement to keep going and try everything that comes her way.

Sondra White serves as Allison’s cycling coach with the Road Rascals, and told The Eagle on Friday she was proud of Allison and the level of independence she has achieved.

“The fact that she was so brave and willing to travel independently because her parents were not with her [at the start], and fly across the world and independently stay at the hotel with the team, so it was also just being proud of the entire experience,” White said. “At the end of the day, it was no surprise to me that she got those three medals because she put in a lot of effort this season, knowing early in the season she was going to go, and she is just an inspiration for everyone around her. Whether it is cycling or just in her day-to-day life. … I am extremely proud of her.”

The Road Rascals are supported by the College Station school district and the Brazos Valley Booster Club, also known as the Aggie Bombers. The Special Olympics World Games, then known as the International Special Olympics Summer Games, began in 1968 and this past gathering the organization hosted hundreds of athletes from other countries. Allison had to prequalify for the games and beat record times in order to be considered.

She traveled independently to New Jersey on June 10 to meet her team. The following day, the team took a plane to Germany and stayed with host families to train before the games, which took place June 17-25. Allison’s younger siblings, Olivia and Robert, and her parents arrived to Berlin in time to see Allison compete in front of the historic Brandenburg Gate.

Doug said sending Allison by herself for the first half of the trip was nerve-wracking, but he had faith everything would be all right.

“We were very scared. From the minute she was selected to be on the team, I was like ‘This is my little girl!’ And we are putting her on a plane and sending her across the world, I was terrified,” he said. “She was well supported. The Special Olympics did take care of them very well and she received what seemed like VIP treatment the entire time.”

Allison recalled having a fantastic time.

“I don’t have a favorite part, I loved all of it,” she said. “I was excited to try new food and make a lot of friends from all over. I loved Germany, it was beautiful. I did better than I thought I was going to. … And I had a butterfly that landed on my shoulder before my race and it was a sign of good luck.”

As she was racing, Allison said she was trying to focus and go as fast as she could while her family cheered her on. During each race the competitors cycled individually rather than all at once.

“Since everybody ran the lap individually, you didn’t really know the results and we had to wait a long time before the times were up,” Doug recalled. “And we had to look and see, and when the times were finally up we all got to yell: ‘She did good! She made a good time!’ And that time not knowing how she did, made us all really anxious if she did well or not, but she did!”

Allison had special motivation at one point near the end of the 2K race as she envisioned her late cat, Maya, waiting for her.

“I could see Maya at the finish line and told her I would finish the race for her,” she said.

Doug said watching his daughter find something she truly loves and excel at is an amazing experience. He said he and his family are grateful for Aggieland’s supportive community of families with children who have Down syndrome, and the common bond they share.

Allison said she is going to keep cycling and might go back to cheerleading and even try playing soccer as her next venture. But in the meantime, she is looking forward to an extra special recognition on July 28 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“The Houston Astros contacted us and they want to honor the Special Olympics athletes and Allison will get to meet the players and then go out on the field and take the microphone and yell: ‘Play ball!’” Doug said.

However, Allison said she plans on singing the phrase: “Play ball!”