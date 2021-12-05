Documentary TV series films episode at Bryan restaurant Ronin

A documentary TV series spent time at Bryan restaurant Ronin over the weekend to film an episode for the show’s upcoming season that will be released in 2022.

The show Beyond the Check: Worker Owner Edition features chef-owned restaurants across the country and tries to tell the story of the venue and its owners’ lives, host Reyshan Parker said. So far, the series has produced 12 episodes over two seasons on streaming platforms including Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.

“I got online and I started Googling and looking for places, and I usually look for farm-to-table [restaurants],” Parker said. “Ronin popped up in Texas, and they have a farm and a restaurant, and everything at the restaurant is from the farm, so they’re doing everything right. I was like, that’s the most amazing restaurant I can find. That’s where we’re going. That’s how we ended up going to Bryan, Texas.”

Ronin is a farm-to-table restaurant in Downtown Bryan located in the Ice House on Main, a 109-year-old building. Ronin started as a catering service in 2011. In 2012, the owners opened a 15-acre farm that now provides the majority of the vegetables and all of the chicken and pork served at the restaurant, which opened in May 2018.

