Documentary TV series films episode at Bryan restaurant Ronin

A documentary TV series spent time at Bryan restaurant Ronin over the weekend to film an episode for the show’s upcoming season that will be released in 2022.
The show Beyond the Check: Worker Owner Edition features chef-owned restaurants across the country and tries to tell the story of the venue and its owners’ lives, host Reyshan Parker said. So far, the series has produced 12 episodes over two seasons on streaming platforms including Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.
“I got online and I started Googling and looking for places, and I usually look for farm-to-table [restaurants],” Parker said. “Ronin popped up in Texas, and they have a farm and a restaurant, and everything at the restaurant is from the farm, so they’re doing everything right. I was like, that’s the most amazing restaurant I can find. That’s where we’re going. That’s how we ended up going to Bryan, Texas.”
Ronin is a farm-to-table restaurant in Downtown Bryan located in the Ice House on Main, a 109-year-old building. Ronin started as a catering service in 2011. In 2012, the owners opened a 15-acre farm that now provides the majority of the vegetables and all of the chicken and pork served at the restaurant, which opened in May 2018.
Co-owner Amanda Light graduated from Texas A&M University in 2018. Her husband Brian Light, also a co-owner and Ronin’s executive chef, said the exposure from the show will help the restaurant.
“They’re on YouTube and a couple of those smaller channels, but it’s one of those things ... anything kind of helps,” Light said.
The Beyond the Check crew filmed part of the show at Ronin’s restaurant on Saturday. They interviewed the Lights and tried several different menu items. On Sunday, the crew filmed the remainder of the episode at Ronin’s farm near Lake Bryan.
Parker said he was looking forward to “seeing how they source all of their food products from themselves and meet the animals, because apparently I’m told they have a great life. They have one bad day, but otherwise it’s fantastic.”
The episode featuring Ronin will be a part of Beyond the Check’s third season and will be released in December 2022. Parker said he’s hoping to submit the episode to the Austin Film Festival next fall.
“We’ve had small, little programs come in and do little things about us,” Light said. “It’ll be neat to watch the end result, something like Chef’s Table, that kind of stuff.”