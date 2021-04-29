Documentary film, panel coming to Bryan May 6

A documentary film titled How to Love Your Enemy: A Restorative Justice Story will be shown at the Ice House on Main in Bryan on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a discussion panel.
Filmmakers Terry and Matt Kibbe will moderate the panel discussion about the film’s subject – the Longmont, Colorado Community Justice Partnership’s restorative justice program.
“When we learned about the documentary and the real success of the Longmont program, we knew we wanted to do what we could to start a conversation about restorative justice in Bryan-College Station,” said Joan Quintana, communications director for AdventGX which produced the film, in a release. “This approach shows great promise as a means for allowing offenders to take personal responsibility and victims to have a say in a powerful restorative process that benefits all involved, including the taxpayer.”