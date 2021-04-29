Documentary film, panel coming to Bryan May 6

A documentary film titled How to Love Your Enemy: A Restorative Justice Story will be shown at the Ice House on Main in Bryan on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a discussion panel.

“When we learned about the documentary and the real success of the Longmont program, we knew we wanted to do what we could to start a conversation about restorative justice in Bryan-College Station,” said Joan Quintana, communications director for AdventGX which produced the film, in a release. “This approach shows great promise as a means for allowing offenders to take personal responsibility and victims to have a say in a powerful restorative process that benefits all involved, including the taxpayer.”