Dixie Chicken debuts Yuengling beer on tap
Dixie Chicken debuts Yuengling beer on tap

The Dixie Chicken in College Station debuted Yuengling beer on tap Wednesday, the first time the Pennsylvania-based beer has been offered on tap in Texas.

A keg of Yuengling was rolled into the Dixie Chicken around 10:30 a.m. with the first draft poured around 11 a.m.

Yuengling is the oldest brewing company in the United States and was established in 1829 by a German immigrant in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

The brewing company announced in January it would continue its westward expansion by distributing its beers in Texas. Yuengling's Texas beers are brewed at Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth. An armored truck carried the Yuengling family recipe and proprietary yeast on a three-day trip from Pottsville, Pennsylvania to Forth Worth.

