Districts suspend in-person classes

A number of Brazos Valley school districts have canceled in-person classes until after Thanksgiving following COVID-19 outbreaks on campuses.

Somerville Superintendent Karla Sparks told parents in a letter last week there have been four confirmed cases of the virus on the campus in the past two weeks, and 41 people within the district were in quarantine because of exposure.

Several of the people in quarantine were showing symptoms and awaiting test results, Sparks said in the letter.

District buildings have been sanitized and will remain closed through Nov. 30, when classes will resume. Extracurricular activities also have been canceled until then, and students will be provided remote instruction.

Last week, Allen Academy in Bryan announced a move to online instruction for the school’s upper and middle school students due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Head of School Mike Notaro said in a letter to parents that two faculty members and three students had tested positive, leading to quarantines for 33 people.

Preschool and lower school students will remain on campus, and buildings will undergo “enhanced cleaning procedures,” Notaro said in the letter.