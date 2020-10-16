District 2 candidates Ebony Peterson, Julie Harlin say they'll help Bryan ISD build on successes

“They felt that they needed someone from the community to have a voice on the board and someone from the community to actually represent the community,” she said.

If elected, one of her main goals is to encourage more community and parent involvement in the district, she said, hoping her role as a mom can serve as inspiration for other parents to become involved.

“I don’t have the education background as a lot of people on the board, but I do have a background in dealing with children,” she said. “I just would like for the parents to be more involved with the children, because we are the first teachers of our children. The older people always said it takes a community or it takes a village to raise a child. If we all can work together in teaching our kids and making sure that their education come first, then it’ll just be a better Bryan ISD.”

One of the positive aspects of the district, she said, is its diversity and the programs students have access to, from nursing to welding to cosmetology.

“You can go out and have your own business, and you can still be very successful without going to college, but Bryan ISD has prepped them for life,” she said.