District 14 House hopefuls Raney, Dudding outline priorities

Texas Rep. John Raney and Democratic challenger Janet Dudding are ramping up their campaigns as they seek to represent House District 14 in the 87th Texas Legislative Session that begins Jan. 12.
In separate interviews last week, Raney drew on his five terms of experience as a leading reason for area voters to support him, along with his desire to help with economic recovery, while Dudding said she would place a legislative focus on health care, climate change and funding for social services.
Raney, who was first elected to the state House in 2011, noted his time on appropriations, higher education and transportation committees in Austin. He said his experience would be particularly valuable as the legislative body navigates uncertainty related to the pandemic.
“Your first session — I don’t care who you are, it’s a learning process. I think that my time there is an advantage for our community — that I’ve been there and know how it operates,” Raney said.
Dudding said she wants to push for criminal justice reforms and combat food insecurity, among other priorities. Dudding said she has a long history of community involvement and of accountability that voters can trust.
“I’ll bring those values with me to Austin — integrity, honesty, excellence, and taking care of our own,” Dudding said.
In 2018, Raney received just over 56% of the vote in the district, which encompasses most of Bryan and College Station.
Raney is a lifelong resident of Brazos County and a member of the Texas A&M class of 1969. While still a student, he founded Texas Aggieland Bookstore, located in Northgate.
“I think that my strength is working with people. I have developed really good relationships with both Democrats and Republicans,” Raney said.
Dudding led a governmental accounting career, beginning with a job in Mississippi’s Office of the State Auditor, where she investigated allegations that government officials embezzled money or took kickbacks. During her time working for the city of College Station, Dudding was budget manager and then assistant director of finance.
Dudding earned a degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi and an MBA from Millsaps College. Most recently, Dudding was a business administrator in the department of oceanography at Texas A&M University before retiring early to run for office. Dudding and her husband moved to Bryan-College Station about 14 years ago, a year after the two weathered Hurricane Katrina in Bay St. Louis-Waveland, Mississippi.
“I’ve been in public service my entire life. I’ve been a governmental accountant working for state and local governments for 35 years. The way you get things done is you work with people,” Dudding said. “Will I sit back and watch for the first term? No. That’s not why I’m interested in going. I’m interested in going and doing everything I can to make the changes that this community wants to see.”
Asked to elaborate on what those changes are, Dudding immediately replied, “Health care. Health care is huge.” Dudding wants the state to expand the Medicaid income eligibility ceiling, among other reforms, including a renewed focus on mental health care.
“That is one of the biggest, biggest problems right now is health in the middle of a pandemic — making sure that everyone has access to affordable health care,” Dudding said.
In recent months, some state legislators have called for Gov. Greg Abbott to convene a special session so that the Texas House and Senate could directly be part of the COVID-19 response in the state.
“My gut reaction is that we should have had a special session and he should have included the Legislature in a broader way,” Raney said. “I’m not totally critical of what he’s done.”
Raney went on to say that he believes bars and similar establishments that were forced to close due to COVID-19-related measures should have been allowed to remain open with limitations. Raney said he’s heard from bar owners and workers who are “suffering tremendously” economically because they cannot open.
Last week, Raney sent Abbott a letter asking him to allow bars to gradually reopen. “Please take action for your fellow Texans as their livelihoods are at stake,” it reads.
Dudding also said she wants a renewed focus on social services to support those impacted, in a variety of ways, by COVID-19.
“We need those social services now more than ever. Our people are hurting,” Dudding said.
“I don’t think the state GOP has handled the pandemic well at all,” Dudding said. “They opened too soon and squandered the investment in the shutdown ... and they overruled local control, which is infuriating. There’s no one more expert in what’s going on down the street than your mayors and your judges.”
Dudding praised Raney on a personal level but said she believes his voting record is not aligned with the district’s needs.
“Look at how he votes. He’s a very nice man, but look at how he votes,” Dudding said.
Raney hypothesized that enthusiasm for Beto O’Rourke’s U.S. Senate campaign in 2018 boosted local Democratic turnout and said he didn’t expect the same increase in 2020.
“My opponent is very active — I see a lot of activity,” Raney said of Dudding, noting that he will run television ads in the coming days for the first time in a general election.
In the 2019 session, the party split in the Texas House was 83 Republicans and 67 Democrats, a margin that has steadily narrowed since 2011. Raney said he anticipated Democrats would pick up some seats but that his party would maintain its majority for 2021.
“That’s not necessarily bad. It would mean we would have to work together to solve issues,” Raney said.
Dudding said she hopes her party wins the Texas House but that regardless of which party has more seats, her approach to serving would focus on collaboration and advocating for issues.
“It’s the same approach. You can’t bulldoze. You can’t bully. You’re not going to get anything done if you don’t work together,” Dudding said.
Raney added that he regularly hears from constituents about improving lines at driver’s license offices, and so that will be another focus area, along with maintaining public education funding and transportation infrastructure.
“If I didn’t like people, I wouldn’t be in this business. My job is to visit with constituents and the media, to try to not only learn from them but also have them learn from me,” Raney said.
