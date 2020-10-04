District 14 House hopefuls Raney, Dudding outline priorities

Dudding also said she wants a renewed focus on social services to support those impacted, in a variety of ways, by COVID-19.

“We need those social services now more than ever. Our people are hurting,” Dudding said.

“I don’t think the state GOP has handled the pandemic well at all,” Dudding said. “They opened too soon and squandered the investment in the shutdown ... and they overruled local control, which is infuriating. There’s no one more expert in what’s going on down the street than your mayors and your judges.”

Dudding praised Raney on a personal level but said she believes his voting record is not aligned with the district’s needs.

“Look at how he votes. He’s a very nice man, but look at how he votes,” Dudding said.

Raney hypothesized that enthusiasm for Beto O’Rourke’s U.S. Senate campaign in 2018 boosted local Democratic turnout and said he didn’t expect the same increase in 2020.

“My opponent is very active — I see a lot of activity,” Raney said of Dudding, noting that he will run television ads in the coming days for the first time in a general election.