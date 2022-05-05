Disney-themed Relay for Life of the Brazos Valley event set for Saturday at Expo

Disney is coming to the Brazos County Expo Complex on Saturday — sort of.

This year’s Relay for Life of the Brazos Valley, benefitting the American Cancer Society, will have a Disney theme, adapting the song “When You Wish Upon a Star” to be “Wish Upon a Cure.” The south arena of the Expo will be decorated and designed to look like Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, complete with areas for Frontierland, Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland and Liberty Square.

This year marks the 26th annual Relay for Life in Brazos County, but this year it changed its name to the Brazos Valley to include surrounding counties and Texas A&M where annual Relay for Life events have not returned since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really just a time to get together, honor people who’ve been affected by cancer, which basically ends up being everyone because everybody knows somebody,” co-chair Cari Horn said.

The last two years of the local fundraiser were adapted and scaled back due to the pandemic, but this year will represent its return to a fully in-person event. The event is scheduled for 4-10 p.m. Saturday.

Since 1996, the Brazos County — now Brazos Valley — event has raised more than $2.1 million for the American Cancer Society, co-chair Amanda Godfrey said. The Relay for Life fundraiser began in 1985 when Dr. Gordon Klatt, a colorectal surgeon in Washington, walked on a nearby track for 24 hours to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 192 participants registered, and the 27 teams had raised more than $42,000 toward the event’s “lofty” pre-pandemic goal of $150,000, Godfrey reported.

In the midst of the themed activities and events will be the annual luminaria ceremony in which luminaria bags decorated in memory of people who have been affected by cancer are lit with glow sticks.

“At dark, so about 8:45, we turn out all the lights and all the luminarias are lit with the glow sticks and are lining the track,” Horn said. “It’s very solemn, but it’s kind of emotional too because it honors everybody. The impact of seeing all those lights in the dark, you know, kind of also symbolizes hope.”

Throughout the six-hour event, which is scaled back from the typical 12- or 24-hour events, attendees will walk laps at the Expo, continuing to raise money.

The fundraiser is free to attend, and there are ways people can donate inside by purchasing items from teams or purchasing a luminaria bag for $5 each.

The teams, which range from one or two people to nearly 50 people, are asked to raise at least $100, Godfrey said, but some are close to or have surpassed $10,000. Some raise money throughout the year, while others do more as the Relay date gets closer.

“We’re just trying to make a difference and start making sure our community knows that every little bit helps,” Godfrey said, noting 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2022. “Even if they’re just there supporting those cancer fighters and survivors and the caregivers and letting them know that we care and we have their backs because sometimes that’s what it’s about. It’s about those people who are battling cancer knowing that they have someone besides family members that are supporting them.”

Baylor Scott & White is this year’s sponsor, and with the event using the Expo Complex and its resources, Godfrey said, the money raised from the teams, luminaria sales, the silent auction and other donations will benefit the American Cancer Society and its work.

She said the organization advocates with the Cancer Action Network and lobbies for cancer research money, funds grants that work on finding cures and medication for cancer, helps set guidelines for cancer screenings, provides gas cards for patients and also funds Hope Lodges, a free place for cancer patients and their caregivers to stay.

Each person typically has a reason to participate in Relay. Horn, executive assistant to the superintendent in the College Station school district, said the Central Administration building has a list in the hallway of survivors, employees who are fighting cancer or are caregivers and those who have lost their cancer fight.

Every time she walks by, she said, she is reminded of how someone in the district has been affected by cancer and said new names are added every day.

For Godfrey, assistant principal of MC Harris High School in Bryan, her grandmothers were cancer survivors, but she first got involved after seeing the battle a first-year teacher fought in the early 2000s when they were at Anson Jones Elementary School.

She said the teacher was diagnosed with brain cancer, and they began fundraising to help her. Ultimately, she died a few years later.

“She was able to teach a couple more years, but it was just really hard when you lose someone in their 20s,” she said. This year, one of the attendees is a 2 year-old battling cancer.

While an important fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, Godfrey said Saturday’s event also will have fun activities set up in all the different areas. Fantasyland will include a Disney castle backdrop for photos and also a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique style station where volunteers will be doing makeup, painting fingernails and applying temporary tattoos. People also can buy food and drinks, lightsabers and Disney World-styled buttons.

The buttons will be in styles for survivors, caregivers, first-time Relay attendees and buttons to honor those who have been affected by cancer.

There also will be an ACS Chase, which will challenge participants to complete different activities and find the “Hidden Mickeys.”

Tomorrowland will have activities specifically for survivors, “because we want everyone to have a tomorrow,” Godfrey said.

Godfrey said people can go to cancer.org for more information about the American Cancer Society; a 24-hour hotline is available at 1-800-227-2345 for those who have been recently diagnosed or are waiting for results of a cancer screening.

The opening ceremonies will begin about 4 p.m. to honor survivors and caregivers, followed by a survivor meal. Godfrey encouraged people to wear costumes of traditional Disney characters or from the Star Wars or Marvel universes.

