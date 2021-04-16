Disaster declared in Brazos County due to hail storm

Brazos County Judge Peters issued a disaster declaration Wednesday due to damage caused by last week’s hail storm.

Peters said the declaration allows the county to access approximately $9 million in emergency funds to assist with repairs. He said several roofs and vehicles were damaged by hail the night of April 8, and forecasts of more storms in the coming days necessitated the disaster declaration.

He said he wasn’t aware of an official estimate of damages incurred, but that personnel in multiple county buildings reported leaks in recent days. He said tarps and other temporary protective measures have been set up in advance of expected rains in the next few days.

“Since we don’t know what the costs might be, we budget $9 million every year of emergency funds, but to be able to access those, we have to declare a disaster,” Peters said Thursday afternoon. “If we’re able to pay for everything out of the operating budget, that’s what we’ll do.”

The disaster declaration is set to last for seven days.