Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared the Brazos Valley a disaster area in response to widespread wildfire activity throughout the state.

Brazos, Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Leon, Madison and Washington counties join a total of 191 counties, about 75% of the state, that are under the declaration announced Monday. Additional counties could be added as conditions warrant, allowing them to receive funding from the state when needed.

"The State of Texas continues working with local officials to respond to critical wildfire activity across the entire state. I issued a disaster declaration to surge the deployment of additional resources and assistance to 191 counties currently experiencing dangerous wildfire conditions. As we continue to respond to wildfire conditions across the state, Texas is ready to provide any additional resources and aid to impacted communities," Abbott said in the news release. "I commend the bravery and service of the hundreds of emergency personnel and firefighters who have swiftly responded to the wildfires to protect their fellow Texans and communities. Texans are encouraged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials."

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, wildfire activity is expected to continue as high temperatures and dry conditions worsen. Critical fire weather is forecasted for Central and East Texas, with the risk increasing mid-week, according to the release.

State firefighting resources remain deployed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, including: Texas A&M Forest Service with firefighting personnel and bulldozers; 30 All Hazard Incident Management Team personnel; 31 aircraft; 13 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams comprised of over 230 personnel and over 70 fire engines; Texas Department of State Health Services with wildland fire support packages including paramedics and ambulances; Texas Division of Emergency Management with emergency response personnel to support local requests for assistance; Texas Department of Transportation with fuel and water tenders for firefighting support; and the Texas National Guard with Blackhawk helicopters with fire-suppression capability.

“More than 95 fire departments from over 75 Texas cities have deployed to respond to wildfire activity across the state as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System,” the release stated.

For wildfire tips and safety, visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu.