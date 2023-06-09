Kevin Thomas of Dime Box was arrested Thursday as a suspect in the 1989 murder of a College Station man, according to the Bryan Police Department.

On the night of June 23, 1989, Bryan police responded to a report of a double homicide at 308 Ehlinger Drive in Bryan where they discovered two deceased males later identified as Martin Razo, 38, and Enrique Godoy, 26. An autopsy revealed Razo’s death was the result of a massive hemorrhage from stab wounds. It’s approximated that Razo was stabbed 42 times. An autopsy revealed the cause of Godoy’s death was also a massive hemorrhage caused by approximately 21 stab wounds, Bryan police said.

According to police, on May 1, 2020, it was discovered through DNA testing that Thomas’ blood matched three of the samples collected at the crime scene. Thomas told police he had enjoyed some beer after work with his coworkers, which included Razo and Godoy, at 308 Ehlinger on the night of the murders.

Bryan police met with Thomas, 52, on Oct. 7, 2020, at the Lee County Sherriff’s Office to interview him about the details of the murders. Thomas told police he did not recall the names of Razo or Godoy and was at home with his mother and younger brother the night the murders took place. When told by police that his blood was found at the location of the murders, Thomas said he did not know how it could have gotten there. Police also obtained DNA and a hair sample from Thomas with a search warrant.

Police received an email on June 2 from the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab stating a mixture of Razo’s DNA and Thomas’ DNA was found on the knife recovered near 305 Ehlinger Drive. Thomas was placed under arrest Thursday for the murder of Razo with a knife.

The investigation into Godoy's death continues.