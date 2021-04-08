Shooting suspect in custody after one killed at Kent Moore Cabinets; four people in critical condition

Authorities said one person was killed and four others were critically injured during a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan Thursday afternoon.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said a sixth person was taken to a hospital after suffering an asthma attack, Buske said. A seventh person suffered a minor injury, the Bryan Police Department said in a tweet posted at 6 p.m.

Buske said the suspected shooter, who was taken into custody away from the scene more than an hour after the shooting, was an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a trooper was shot while pursuing the person believed to have been involved in the Bryan shooting. The trooper was in serious but stable condition, officials said in a tweet.

A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition. 💙🙏🏼 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 8, 2021

Kent Moore Cabinets is on Stone City Drive in the Brazos County Industrial Park.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}