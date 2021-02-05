Detonation Research Test Facility planned at RELLIS Campus

A Detonation Research Test Facility will be built and opened next year on the RELLIS Campus in Bryan.

On Thursday, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved a plan to invest $5 million to construct the facility.

World authority on physics and chemistry of explosions Elaine Oran will lead a team of researchers at the facility, according to an A&M System press release. Oran is an aerospace engineering professor and the O’Donnell Foundation Chair VI in the Texas A&M College of Engineering.

Oran and her team will use the new facility to examine how flammable gases and other materials interact and sometimes detonate on a massive scale.

The work is meant to prevent mining, industrial and home accidents, predict the path of wildfires, make high-speed engines run more efficiently and potentially increase the understanding of supernovas.

The facility will be near two other testing ranges being assembled for the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex, in partnership with Army Futures Command, which is geared toward warfare-related technology.