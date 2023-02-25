Details of the College Station school district’s long-range facilities plan have emerged after district officials posted separate documents provided by VLK Architects, whom the district approved to develop the plan discussed at Tuesday’s regular school board meeting.

Documents viewable on the College Station school district website include a curation report, programming and capacity analysis, a facilities condition assessment, surveys of campus principals and program directors, a high school athletic facility comparison and an educational adequacy index. These documents were put together after VLK received feedback from district and campus administrators and had a comprehensive review of existing district facilities.

College Station school board members received an update on the progress from VLK Architects at their workshop meeting Tuesday where board members also chartered a long-range facilities and bond planning committee to study and make recommendations regarding the district’s facility needs.

A district curation team comprised of 19 people, including Superintendent Mike Martindale, three school board members, other district leaders and four members from VLK, met on Nov. 29, 2022, according to the curation report. The report says, “the focus is now centered on the vision of addressing next generation learning, and appropriate facilities in order to adequately compete with the growth of surrounding areas, bringing College Station into a tighter connection to areas such as Houston. In order to dialogue district academic programs and facilities, a Curation Team was established in order to capture the thoughts of district leaders, and their ideas as they reflect vision for academic goals, and speak to future educational endeavors.”

The curation report says discussion among team members yielded a summary of student needs as well as facility priorities and aspirations for athletics, fine arts, career and technical education, the district’s central office, existing facilities and early childhood programs.

Student needs identified by the team in the curation report include, but are not limited to, flexible space within classrooms and spaces for a variety of uses, science labs, space for collaboration, areas for students with special needs, and general space for athletics including locker rooms and competition areas. Collaborative spaces identified included student areas and teacher planning areas.

The curation report’s facility priorities and aspirations is a list of all options the district would like to explore if funding were not an issue. However, a district official said some items on the list of priorities and aspirations list might not be brought before the long-range facilities and bond planning committee for consideration during their meetings later this spring.

Facility priorities and aspirations listed include, but are not limited to, the need for renovations at A&M Consolidated High School, additions at College Station High School to address overcapacity issues, needs at Rock Prairie Elementary, renovating or relocating the district’s central office which “has been outgrown for many years,” a master plan for Career and Technical Education to address all grade levels, a competitive and centrally located stadium and a fine arts center.

The programming and capacity analysis report examines the number of spaces and sizes of each school, their functional and maximum capacities, current enrollment and enrollment projections for the 2032-33 school year.

Three schools — Pecan Trail Intermediate (106%), College Station High School (105%) and Southwood Valley Elementary (101%) — are listed over their functional capacity. The report also shows the district is expected to add almost 2,000 students over the next 10 years. Both high schools are projected to have enrollments of over 2,400 by then, which would make them Class 6A in current University Interscholastic League realignments. The report also shows Pebble Creek, South Knoll and Southwood Valley elementary have undersized libraries for their current enrollments and that South Knoll and Oakwood Intermediate have undersized cafeterias.

For the facilities condition assessment, VLK evaluated school campuses, administrative buildings, the maintenance warehouse and transportation facilities. Surveys also were collected from campus principals and program directors.

A high school athletic facility comparison showed side-by-sides of field houses, athletic training facilities, locker rooms, showers and other shared spaces between A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools.

The athletic facility comparison shows College Station has almost 2,000 more square feet of field house space and almost 800 more square feet of athletic training space in its field house compared to A&M Consolidated.

The district also counted the total number of lockers by school per sport and gender. Locker sizes varied from sport and school. A&M Consolidated had more lockers in baseball (84 to 64), boys soccer (80 to 62), varsity boys basketball (30 to 15), boys tennis (47 to 32), girls soccer (78 to 62), varsity girls basketball (20 to 15), JV girls basketball (68 to 40) and girls tennis (44 to 42). College Station had more lockers in varsity football (68 to 66), JV football (128 to 112), boys track and field (60 to 56), JV basketball (44 to 42), softball (64 to 58), girls track and field (124 to 87), dance (180 to 156) and cheer (40 to n/a).

At January’s school board meeting, 19 current and future A&M Consolidated High School students and six parents spoke during the meeting to share health and safety concerns about the school’s current athletics facilities. They also asked board trustees to consider putting a bond proposition that failed to pass in the November 2021 election back up for vote this May. Board members then engaged in a 50-minute discussion and agreed that Consol’s athletic facilities needed to be addressed, but also agreed they also wanted to get all of the proper concerns identified to potentially create a comprehensive bond that would pass. Board members said they also knew the district’s long-range facilities plan would be presented at the February meeting, which was after the deadline to call a special election in May.

VLK also provided an educational adequacy index to review the current state of each school, which were evaluated on over 100 data points and included a physical walkthrough of each space. The basis of this score is a combination of Texas Education Agency standards, education specifications and the district's educational mission. Items that were considered included classroom size, corridor width and natural light in classrooms. Schools are deducted a point if something is below standard, but a majority of data points met standards.

Ten of the district’s 19 schools received a score of -5 or less. A&M Consolidated High School received the lowest score (-27), followed by College Station Middle School (-26), Oakwood (-25), Rock Prairie (-24) and A&M Consolidated Middle School (-20).

The next step is for members to be selected for the long-range facilities and bond planning committee. They are expected to be voted for approval at the board’s next regular meeting on March 21 and are expected to meet six times from March through May. The committee is scheduled to present final recommendations to the school board in June. Martindale said at Tuesday’s meeting the board would have to take action by mid-August for a bond to be put on the ballot this November.