Details emerge on murder suspect who crashed vehicle in Navasota during pursuit

Details have emerged from the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office about the murder suspect who crashed his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday down Texas 6 in Navasota and then shot himself.

The suspect, Raul Caballero, a 22-year-old from the Bryan-College Station area, remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon with a life-threatening wound, according to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office. According to Bastrop County jail records, Caballero has been charged with murder.

A passerby found the body of Sofia Vera, a 19-year-old, in the roadway of F.M. 1704 in Bastrop County last Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials determined the body had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the facial area.

Bastrop County investigators determined Caballero, Vera’s boyfriend, may have been involved in Vera’s death when the victim’s parents reported her as a missing person. Vera had an Elgin address, but was at times believed to be living with Caballero in the B-CS area. Investigators later learned that Caballero was driving Vera’s vehicle and using her cell phone. B-CS law enforcement officials then joined in the investigation.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Caballero on Wednesday and he was soon located by B-CS law enforcement officials, which led to a pursuit southbound down Texas 6 from Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan and into Navasota before Caballero wrecked Vera’s vehicle.

When responding officers approached the vehicle, Caballero was found on the driver’s side with a single gunshot wound to the head. A Bryan police statement Wednesday said Caballero was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

This remains an ongoing investigation.