 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Details emerge on murder suspect who crashed vehicle in Navasota during pursuit

  • 0

Details have emerged from the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office about the murder suspect who crashed his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday down Texas 6 in Navasota and then shot himself.

The suspect, Raul Caballero, a 22-year-old from the Bryan-College Station area, remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon with a life-threatening wound, according to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office. According to Bastrop County jail records, Caballero has been charged with murder.

A passerby found the body of Sofia Vera, a 19-year-old, in the roadway of F.M. 1704 in Bastrop County last Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials determined the body had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the facial area.

Bastrop County investigators determined Caballero, Vera’s boyfriend, may have been involved in Vera’s death when the victim’s parents reported her as a missing person. Vera had an Elgin address, but was at times believed to be living with Caballero in the B-CS area. Investigators later learned that Caballero was driving Vera’s vehicle and using her cell phone. B-CS law enforcement officials then joined in the investigation.

People are also reading…

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Caballero on Wednesday and he was soon located by B-CS law enforcement officials, which led to a pursuit southbound down Texas 6 from Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan and into Navasota before Caballero wrecked Vera’s vehicle.

When responding officers approached the vehicle, Caballero was found on the driver’s side with a single gunshot wound to the head. A Bryan police statement Wednesday said Caballero was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert