Destination Bryan tells city council it’s exploring changes to Texas Reds festival

There will not be a Texas Reds Steak & Grape Festival this year, and city leaders are looking at ways that the annual Downtown Bryan celebration might be reinvented down the road.
Destination Bryan, a nonprofit destination marketing organization separate from the city, made a presentation to city council members on Tuesday to update them on what the new organization has been up to and to seek guidance on how to move forward with the Texas Reds festival and other items. Destination Bryan Executive Director John Friebele said in his presentation that the festival had a net loss of $65,800 in 2018 and $3,039 in 2019. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friebele said that there are many ways Destination Bryan could move forward, whether it be establishing multiple branded events annually to increase their impact or evolving the most impactful parts of the Texas Reds Festival.
The intent, Friebele stressed to the council on Tuesday, is not to cancel the festival entirely but instead find several alternatives “that drive and truly bring an impact to Bryan.”
“We have an opportunity to lean into Bryan’s history, culture, diversity and uniqueness to establish several events over the course of the coming year so that we can continue to expand everything that we’re doing from a destination marketing organization,” he said.
The council supported Destination Bryan’s recommendation to reevaluate the festival, with many of them saying they are looking forward to seeing what suggestions the organization brings forward in the future.
Destination Bryan is also looking to bring on two new full-time employees and one part-time employee, as outlined in the Tuesday workshop presentation. Currently the organization has five people working for it, including Friebele.
Now that the council has expressed general support of Destination Bryan adjusting the festival and considering additional employees, Friebele said in an interview with The Eagle that the organization will work with the city on how to move forward. This may include scheduling later times for more formal action on behalf of the council or adding items to the Destination Bryan budget for the next fiscal year.
Additionally, Friebele said Destination Bryan is going to start comparing various ideas of how to potentially reinvent the festival and project what the financial impact of the different scenarios might be.
The council also approved a nearly 30-acre owner-requested annexation. The property adjoins the east side of the 2000 block of Mumford Road and is northwest of Texas 21 in Bryan’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Brazos County.
Martin Zimmermann, assistant director of development services, said the owner requested the annexation with an interest in placing about 35 single-family homes on the property in the future.
Council members also voted on an item that opens the door for there to be an additional Bryan Police Department lieutenant.
As the meeting closed, several council members said their hearts and prayers are with the families who were affected by the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan last week.
Go to bryantx.gov/channel16 to watch the full meetings. For more information on the items approved on Tuesday, including a few regarding the Travis Bryan Midtown Park project, visit bryantx.gov.