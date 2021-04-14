Destination Bryan tells city council it’s exploring changes to Texas Reds festival

The council supported Destination Bryan’s recommendation to reevaluate the festival, with many of them saying they are looking forward to seeing what suggestions the organization brings forward in the future.

Destination Bryan is also looking to bring on two new full-time employees and one part-time employee, as outlined in the Tuesday workshop presentation. Currently the organization has five people working for it, including Friebele.

Now that the council has expressed general support of Destination Bryan adjusting the festival and considering additional employees, Friebele said in an interview with The Eagle that the organization will work with the city on how to move forward. This may include scheduling later times for more formal action on behalf of the council or adding items to the Destination Bryan budget for the next fiscal year.

Additionally, Friebele said Destination Bryan is going to start comparing various ideas of how to potentially reinvent the festival and project what the financial impact of the different scenarios might be.

The council also approved a nearly 30-acre owner-requested annexation. The property adjoins the east side of the 2000 block of Mumford Road and is northwest of Texas 21 in Bryan’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Brazos County.