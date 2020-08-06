You have permission to edit this article.
Destination Bryan adds former Experience Bryan College Station employees
Destination Bryan adds former Experience Bryan College Station employees

Destination Bryan welcomed two more staff members to the team, according to a Wednesday press release. 

The destination marketing organization is charged with leading the city’s tourism efforts following College Station city council’s decision to terminate participation with Experience Bryan College Station and Bryan. 

Morgan Key and Chris Riggins, both former Experience Bryan College Station employees, have joined John Friebele at Destination Bryan. Key will be the business development manager, and Riggins will be destination marketing manager.

Friebele was announced as executive director of the new organization in mid-July. He previously was the vice president of sales and marketing for Experience Bryan College Station.

“The hospitality industry holds a special place in my heart,” Key said in the press release. “What I’m most excited about is the opportunity to partner with local business owners, hoteliers and the community to develop new packages, concepts and further opportunities to showcase the heart and hustle they put in each day.”

For more information on the new organization, visit destinationbryan.com.

