Despite winter storm, Brazos Valley wildflowers could wow this spring, experts say

Wildflowers are already starting to emerge throughout the Brazos Valley — and they’ll likely be “popping pretty good” in a few more weeks, experts say.
The recent snowfall in the Brazos Valley helped provide an insulating blanket for the still-dormant wildflowers, so the cold weather only delayed plants’ development instead of damaging them, said Mike Arnold, director of The Gardens at Texas A&M.
“If we hadn’t had such good snow cover over most of the area, I’d probably be a little more pessimistic,” he said. February’s snowfall amounted to the protection of about a one-inch thick piece of wood.
There might be some localized areas of reduced displays, he said, but that is due to insufficient rain in the fall, not the winter storms.
Larry Stein, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist based in Uvalde, said in an AgriLife release that even if people do not see bluebonnets in usual locations this year, the seeds are still dormant in the ground.
“Those seeds are still laying there, and that is the reason for that hard seed coat,” Stein said. “They come up over time from the simple weathering on the seed itself. Don’t get discouraged. They will come up when conditions are favorable.”
An important thing Arnold asked people to remember is to allow early wildflowers and flowering weeds to remain until more plants begin flowering. He said the early wildflowers and weeds along the highways and in yards are early sources of support and food for pollinators.
“The pollinators had a rough winter because of the cold,” he said. “… Leave them as long as you can tolerate them, so that the pollinators can have something to eat.”
The peak of the spring wildflowers will depend on the weather, Arnold said.
“If we get bright, sunny, warm days, probably another week or so and they’ll be popping pretty good,” he said.
How long the prime wildflower displays last also depends on the weather, as flowers will need enough rain to avoid becoming “drought stressed,” he said.
Jason Singhurst, a botanist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said, “If we can get some steady rain in the coming weeks and temperatures stay in mid-80s or below through April, it should be a great Texas bluebonnet spring.”
Arnold said there are some areas where he consistently sees good displays of bluebonnets, listing the banks along FM 2818, FM 50 toward Brenham, I-45 near Centerville and Texas 6 going into Navasota. The flowers farther south will be a week or so ahead of the ones farther north near Centerville, he said.
Arnold noted there are seven species of bluebonnets native to Texas, but all are considered the state flower.
In addition to bluebonnets, the sides of highways will be speckled with the colors from Indian paintbrushes, Blackfoot daisies and Missouri evening primrose blooming and growing throughout the spring and into the start of summer.