Despite winter storm, Brazos Valley wildflowers could wow this spring, experts say

Wildflowers are already starting to emerge throughout the Brazos Valley — and they’ll likely be “popping pretty good” in a few more weeks, experts say.

The recent snowfall in the Brazos Valley helped provide an insulating blanket for the still-dormant wildflowers, so the cold weather only delayed plants’ development instead of damaging them, said Mike Arnold, director of The Gardens at Texas A&M.

“If we hadn’t had such good snow cover over most of the area, I’d probably be a little more pessimistic,” he said. February’s snowfall amounted to the protection of about a one-inch thick piece of wood.

There might be some localized areas of reduced displays, he said, but that is due to insufficient rain in the fall, not the winter storms.

Larry Stein, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist based in Uvalde, said in an AgriLife release that even if people do not see bluebonnets in usual locations this year, the seeds are still dormant in the ground.

“Those seeds are still laying there, and that is the reason for that hard seed coat,” Stein said. “They come up over time from the simple weathering on the seed itself. Don’t get discouraged. They will come up when conditions are favorable.”